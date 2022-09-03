Read full article on original website
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike
Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
New Milford Favorite Closes Suddenly to Open Under Popular Local Business
The closing of a local business is always sad, especially when a national store replaces it. Bagel lovers of New Milford, it's happening to you today, but don't be sad, in your case, there's an excellent local replacement on its way. In an announcement just posted to their Facebook page,...
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
New Norwalk program recycles nearly 10,000 pounds of clothes and fabrics since April
NORWALK — In the nearly six months since a free textile recycling program was added to the city’s environmental efforts, more than 9,500 pounds of recycled material was collected. The textile and clothing recycling program, Helpsy, began in Norwalk at the end of April, with the first collection...
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
In Photos: St. Leo Parish Fair in Stamford draws crowds
STAMFORD — St. Leo held its 41st annual Parish Fair in Stamford last week with games, rides and food.
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
