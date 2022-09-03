ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike

Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT

