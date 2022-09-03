Read full article on original website
Related
Oil hits eight-month low on recession fears; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
Traders are hoarding gas at sea so they can cash in once prices surge over Europe's winter supply squeeze: report
Europe's power utilities are also turning to offshore LNG storage as onshore facilities max out, Bloomberg reported, a rare move.
New Canadian air rules risk higher costs, fares -airline group
MONTREAL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canadian airlines face potentially higher costs as new rules that take effect on Thursday broaden passenger refund requirements to cases of cancelled or long-delayed flights outside of carriers' control, an industry group said.
Comments / 0