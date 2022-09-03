Read full article on original website
Rideshare drivers rally in New Haven for minimum wage, workplace protections, benefits
NEW HAVEN — Drivers never come first. “Connecticut drivers are suffering,” Carlos Gomez said in Spanish through a translator. “We all use Uber, and it’s very convenient for all of us, but the drivers are the ones that pay the consequences.”. As most rideshare drivers are...
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Dozens still without power in CT after storms
Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?
New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
Ned Lamont’s name will likely appear on the election ballot three times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Republican Bob Stefanowski attempts to delete a competitor for governor from the November ballot this week in state Superior Court, Gov. Ned Lamont will likely enjoy a third line for voters. In addition to the top of the...
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
