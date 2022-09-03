ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?

New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm

The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT

