Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Community news: Darien Arts Center is under leadership of new executive director, and more

George Colabella is the new executive director of the Darien Arts Center, its board of directors has announced. “We are very excited for George to join the DAC family. George has embraced our organization and is hard at work collaborating with our creative directors, staff and board members in bringing our mission to life,” said Carolyn Cavolo, DAC board president.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington announces next round of grant recipients, using ARPA funds

TORRINGTON — The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is distributing $83,075 to nonprofits and other groups for projects and programs — the second round of grants from the city’s $10.074 million from the U.S. Treasury Department. In 2021, Torrington received $10.074 million from ARPA, to...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
hk-now.com

UConn Master Gardener Program Now Accepting Applications

Submitted by Gail Reynolds, Master Gardener Program Coordinator. (September 7, 2022) —The UConn Master Gardener Program is now accepting applications for the Haddam-based class that will begin in January, 2023. The classroom portion of the program will be held at the Middlesex County Extension Center in Haddam on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applications must be submitted by October 14, 2022. The program cost is $475. Partial scholarship is available.
HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Fun Facts About Danbury’s Oldest House

If you're going about your day, you can easily overlook this house but it's significant in the story of Danbury, CT. Here are some fun facts about the Rider House in Danbury:. It's a wooden frame building, Hudson River Valley style, an early example of Federal style architectural design. It...
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Free flu shot clinics to be held in Middletown, Durham, Cromwell

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown, Cromwell, and Durham health departments are partnering with Stop and Shop Pharmacy to bring flu vaccine clinics to all three communities. The Middletown Health Department has outlined eligibility requirements to receive an influenza inoculation in a press release. People must be at least 9 and...
CROMWELL, CT

