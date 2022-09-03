ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups / Team News | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Details of the confirmed lineups for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to face neighbours Everton and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups.

Confirmed Liverpool Team

Confirmed Everton Team

Rumours beginning to circulate that Darwin Nunez will start for Liverpool.

For details of the team news and our predicted lineup, please see below.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Naby Keita , and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

