Lavallette beaches will continue to be guarded on weekends in September, albeit on a smaller scale that the height of the summer tourism season, officials said. The announcement that guards would continue to serve in September is a departure from the policy the borough had adopted over the last several seasons, which involved a skeleton crew of rescuers who were on-call to respond to incidents that were called in after they occurred.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO