Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

College GameDay adding exciting new full-time member

If you thought ESPN’s College GameDay needed some new blood and an infusion of energy, it’s coming in the form of the ineffable Pat McAfee. College football fans don’t know any other way to start their Saturday mornings than by turning to ESPN’s College GameDay to see the familiar faces of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and, of course, the incredible Lee Corso.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Tyrann Mathieu adds insult to LSU’s injury paying off bet with former Florida State player

Tyrann Mathieu is proud of his LSU Tigers but that came back to bite him after making a bet with Saints teammate P.J. Williams for the Florida State game. Despite his unfortunate and unceremonious exit from the LSU football program, Tyrann Mathieu remains extremely proud of the Tigers. And he’s made a habit throughout his NFL career of making friendly wagers with teammates regarding his college team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

3 of the best returners the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999

Demetric Felton will return kicks for the Cleveland Browns but he has big shoes to fill. The Cleveland Browns will be relying on Demetric Felton to change the fortunes of the team with his returns. The hybrid player is listed on the depth chart as the primary return man for Cleveland’s special teams and he’s got some big shoes to fill.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

