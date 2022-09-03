Read full article on original website
Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
St. Michael’s Fall Festival slated for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 | By Jenni Bolek
Kewaskum, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, St. Michael’s Church, 8883 Forest View Road., Kewaskum, WI, will be hosting the annual St. Michael’s Festival. The Festival will kick off with a Polka Mass at 9 a.m. with music by The Goodtime Dutchmen. A roast beef and...
REAL ESTATE | Accepted offer on Family Promise building in West Bend, WI
September 6, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, 724 Elm Street, in West Bend, WI has an accepted offer pending as the primary tenant, Family Promise, explores moving to a new location. Lori Prescott is the executive director of Family Promise, a local non-profit that serves...
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community
West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas
September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to host event on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks | By Anne Trautner
Kewaskum, WI – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum. Speaking at the event will be Lisa...
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Smoke from malfunctioning HVAC motor forces student relocation at Hartford Union High School
September 6, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue was called to Hartford Union High School at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a classroom and office spaces filling with a small amount of smoke. Hartford Union High School was put on an...
Slinger FD called to Speedway following crash into fencing | By Slinger FD
September 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department responded Sunday evening, Sept. 4, 2022 to a report of a crash into the spectator fencing at the Slinger Speedway. A post from Slinger FD is below. On 09/04/22 at 8:28 pm, SFD was dispatched to Slinger Speedway,...
Horicon man to appear in Washington County Circuit Court September 7, 2022 on charges in fatal crash
September 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Horicon man in connection with a fatal crash June 28, 2022, involving a woman from Mayville and her child. According to the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the multi-vehicle accident that...
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
