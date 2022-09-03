Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | Accepted offer on Family Promise building in West Bend, WI
September 6, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, 724 Elm Street, in West Bend, WI has an accepted offer pending as the primary tenant, Family Promise, explores moving to a new location. Lori Prescott is the executive director of Family Promise, a local non-profit that serves...
Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
VIDEO | Prepping for 2022 Enchantment in the Park
West Bend, WI – Believe it or not the season to prepare for the annual Enchantment in the Park is getting underway. An organizational meeting is set for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Primary setup days according to Lori Yahr are Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16 and the...
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to host event on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks | By Anne Trautner
Kewaskum, WI – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum. Speaking at the event will be Lisa...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
Smoke from malfunctioning HVAC motor forces student relocation at Hartford Union High School
September 6, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue was called to Hartford Union High School at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a classroom and office spaces filling with a small amount of smoke. Hartford Union High School was put on an...
