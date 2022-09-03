ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
The Bridgeport 1935 Sears Honor-Bilt Homes

Selecting the style and plan of your home is very important. It is a purchase that invariably has to last a lifetime and should be selected so as to be a pride and joy to your family and neighborhood for many years to come. If your requirements are for five...
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
