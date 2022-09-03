Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Related
NewsTimes
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm
NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
NewsTimes
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernarchitecture.us
The Bridgeport 1935 Sears Honor-Bilt Homes
Selecting the style and plan of your home is very important. It is a purchase that invariably has to last a lifetime and should be selected so as to be a pride and joy to your family and neighborhood for many years to come. If your requirements are for five...
NewsTimes
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
NewsTimes
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
NewsTimes
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
ctexaminer.com
Norwalk Open Choice Stymied By Late Start, Limited Participation, Looks to Future
A program allowing students from urban areas to attend nearby school districts expanded its offerings in Fairfield County this school year, but availability was limited and local administrators say they wish they could provide after school programming. The state legislature voted to expand the Open Choice program in 2021 with...
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
Comments / 0