NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO