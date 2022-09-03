1 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is in the hospital following a Friday evening shooting in Kalamazoo.

Just after 8 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Trimble Avenue near Charles Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. Additional reports said there was a shooting victim on Charles Avenue.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old Kalamazoo man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. KDPS said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.

