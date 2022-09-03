Read full article on original website
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
Tyrann Mathieu adds insult to LSU’s injury paying off bet with former Florida State player
Tyrann Mathieu is proud of his LSU Tigers but that came back to bite him after making a bet with Saints teammate P.J. Williams for the Florida State game. Despite his unfortunate and unceremonious exit from the LSU football program, Tyrann Mathieu remains extremely proud of the Tigers. And he’s made a habit throughout his NFL career of making friendly wagers with teammates regarding his college team.
