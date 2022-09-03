Column: Being of service to God should be focus of our labors

“He who has been stealing must steal no longer, but must work, doing something useful with his own hands, that he may have something to share with those in need.” — Ephesians 4:28

“Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard word.” — Booker T. Washington

“Dreams don’t work unless you do.” — John C. Maxwell

“Let us realize that the privilege to work is a gift, that the power to work is a blessing, and the love of work is success.” — Unknown

Labor Day is when we honor all those who work hard with a day of rest. Yet it is a strange holiday. We try to “labor” as little as possible. No one says, “Happy Labor Day” or sends a Labor Day card. Even the florists and greeting card companies have not been able to capitalize on it.

Labor Day is different to different people. To many it is a day off. But for mothers who have both dad and the kids to deal with, it can be a difficult day.

For policemen who must deal with extra traffic and alcohol abuse, it’s a tough day. To farmers it is just another day to feed the animals and work in the field.

Work goes back to the beginning of time. God Himself worked for six days and rested on the seventh. When God completed creation He called it “very good.”

We are created in the image of God and are designed to experience success and fulfillment through hard work. As Christians, we should view our jobs as an opportunity to serve God through perseverance and patience, and serve others through a Christ-like attitude.

Ephesians 3:23-24 reminds us, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”

What is the nature of work? The world tells us that work is a struggle to climb up the ladder of success to gain as much of the world’s status and power as we can. But Paul tells us to consider our work as a service to God. Regardless of what we do we are to serve God in the work that we perform. And if our work is honorable and honest it is worthy of respect.

You might be a white-collar professional in an office building with a big paycheck, or you might be the custodian of a building, or maybe even one of the garbage collectors in the city.

I appreciate janitors because I like clean restrooms. I appreciate the sanitation department because their work makes for a clean city. When I’m at a restaurant, I like to eat off of clean dishes, so I appreciate the dishwashers.

These are honest and honorable positions. We tend to think of them as beneath most people, but just think about what would happen if they all decided to stay home and not work?

What is the result of work? Our work should be a service to God, no matter what we do. But there are more important things than our daily work. More important than anything else is our relationship to Christ. If we gain the whole world and lose our soul, what have we gained? If we lay up treasures that rust and rot away, and have no treasure in heaven, what have we gained?

I love to see steeples on church buildings. It is easy to see them from a distance. You can see them in the midst of trees and roof tops and even in a busy city. They stand like beacons pointing toward heaven saying, “God is at home. God is taking care of things and everything can be alright.”

They mark a place where Jesus is proclaimed, reminding people as they make their way to work that there is something even more important and eternal. God is at home and He offers a meaning and a purpose to life which we will never be able to find anywhere else, including in our work.

As Proverbs 16:3 reminds us, “Commit your work to the Lord and your plans will be established.”