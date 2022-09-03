ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

P.W. Moore Lions often played in 'league of their own'

By By Glen Bowman Special to The Daily Advance
Editor’s note: The following is an introduction by ECSU history professor Glen Bowman to his upcoming four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

When it comes to taxpayer-supported high schools, today the decision is largely a matter either of location or academic emphasis.

In Pasquotank County, for example, students living in a certain part of the county will generally be assigned to one of the two public high schools, while those with more specialized interests may try to secure a spot in alternative institutions such as the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies or the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College.

In the past, that was different. From the opening of the county’s first public high school in 1907 until the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969, the major factor that determined a high school student’s destination was race. Based on their place of residence, area White students attended Elizabeth City High or other schools established later, such as Central High, Weeksville High, or Newland High.

There were fewer schools for Black students. After Elizabeth City State Normal School discontinued its high school program in 1931, Black students had one choice: P.W. Moore High School, which opened in 1923 and named in 1932. Until the mid-1960s, the racial lines that separated these schools were completely uncrossable and, like was true elsewhere, erased only after a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

The establishment of public (tuition-free) high schools was one of the most important developments in 20th century America. Over time, they became powerfully democratic and economically transformative institutions, allowing the children of non-elites to pursue a living outside of farming or general labor.

It is easy today to take these schools for granted, impatiently focusing on their shortcomings instead of their achievements. We also risk becoming too absorbed in the present, deluding ourselves into thinking that the world has always been like it is now. The truth is that every public high school that had been in existence in Pasquotank County before 1969 has permanently closed.

To put this in perspective: in 1969 over two-thirds of Americans living today had yet to be born. As a result, it is easy for our younger residents to make unwarranted assumptions about the history of our schools.

One has to wonder, for example, how many think that P.W. Moore has always been the name of an elementary school, unaware that for several decades a previous school at the exact same location served as the county’s only public high school for African Americans? Some of our most esteemed citizens, in fact, have high school diplomas from P.W. Moore. If you meet one of them, they will happily tell you how proud they were to be Lions.

Because they are historically relevant, these now-closed high schools that separately served Black and White students, have legacies that deserve to be documented. The development of curriculum — what was actually taught in the classroom and how it was taught — is a fascinating subject that does not receive enough attention.

Also of interest are extra-curricular entities, including clubs, organizations, marching bands and athletic teams. It was through high school sports — some dating back to over a century ago — that students learned the importance of physical fitness, self-discipline, teamwork, integrity and resilience.

In the South during Jim Crow, White and Black citizens lived in essentially separate communities. One of the rare exceptions was at high school sporting events, which were attended by a racially diverse crowd, with sections in the bleachers marked off by race.

Although baseball and basketball have been active team sports at high schools for generations, the most popular one remains football. Once the National Football League readmitted Black players in 1946, a number of them dominated the game. Many of the league’s best players from the past began their careers at segregated Black high schools. Their ranks include Gene Upshaw, Bubba Smith and “Mean” Joe Greene.

Before helping the University of Minnesota reach its last Rose Bowl and going on to a Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings, Carl Eller played for one of P.W. Moore High’s rivals, Winston-Salem’s Atkins High School.

Atkins, P.W. Moore, and other such high schools closed over 50 years ago. While they still have proud alumni who passionately remember how these institutions shaped their young lives, the regular reunions are attended by fewer and fewer, as the passage of time has cruelly taken them away. As the years tick by, our collective memory is gradually fading, like the words on an old-handwritten letter. Eventually, there will hardly be anything left.

Last fall, I wrote a 10-part series on the history of Elizabeth City State University football from its humble beginnings in 1912 through the 2020 season. The documented history of the P.W. Moore Lions football program is far less extensive and covers only about one-third of the years it existed. What is clear from all existing accounts, however, is that it was a winning program; the Lions defeated the vast majority of their opponents. Three former Lions went on to play in the NFL.

Often in a league of its own, P.W. Moore almost always was the very best team in northeastern North Carolina. In some years, it was the best Black team in the eastern half of the state, and in a couple of years, in the entire state. In the coming four weeks, I will try to reconstruct, as best as I can, the history of this noteworthy program.

Glen Bowman is professor of history at Elizabeth City State University. In 2022, he received the R.D.W. Connor Award from the Historical Society of North Carolina in recognition of research published in the North Carolina Historical Review.

