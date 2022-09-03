Read full article on original website
New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
This story has been updated. One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
IDs Released For 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Orange County-Rockland County Border
Police have identified two people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash in the Hudson Valley overnight. It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo. A preliminary investigation by New York State Police has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound...
Minnewaska State Park Fire Could Have Been ‘A 1,000 Acre Loss’
The blaze is said to be 100 percent contained and about 60 percent controlled. The state park will reopen this week, but some trails will remain closed. Napanoch Point Fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve Fully Contained. On Sunday, the Ulster County Government confirmed while the blaze is only a...
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department. Drowning...
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]
After one of the driest summers on ever record, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, has a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since elate last week than the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
Woman Fell Off Waterfall in New York State, 150 Foot Drop
ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police today said a woman fell from the...
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
Hudson Valley’s Newest Ready Coffee Location Set to Open Friday
The newest Ready Coffee shop in the area will open Friday with free drinks all day. Ready Coffee, known for the freshest coffee, fast service and super friendly staff, has locations in Wappingers and Newburgh. The Coffee shops are among the most popular and well-loved in the Hudson Valley. The...
