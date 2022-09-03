ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Accidents
101.5 WPDH

PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson

An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
Accidents
Public Safety
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]

After one of the driest summers on ever record, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, has a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since elate last week than the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?

Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
HAMBURG, NY
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge

BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
