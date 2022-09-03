Man given 15 to life in Crooksville murder

NEW LEXINGTON — A Sugar Grove man who has pled guilty to murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Crooksville in January has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Jack A. Long Jr., 29, was indicted March 9 in Perry County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of murder, an unspecified felony. Each count included a firearm specification, which carries with it a mandatory three years in prison if the defendant is convicted. He was alleged to have fatally shot a 49-year-old woman, Dawn A. Cox.

Last month Long entered a guilty plea to one count of murder, in exchange for which the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to not pursue the other charges in the indictment.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 Long was in court for sentencing. A sentencing entry filed with the court shows that Judge Tina M. Boyer sentenced Long to an indefinite prison term of 15 years to life, and also imposed a $10,000 fine. She granted Long credit for 219 days of jail time served.

In April Long’s defense attorney Zachuary Meranda had informed the court that he intended to raise the issue of Long’s competence to stand trial, based on his client’s “erratic behavior,” incomprehensible statements, and claims to be unable to recall the events connected to the alleged shooting.

Meranda suggested that Long might not be competent to stand trial, or might plead not guilty by reason of insanity. After the court ordered an evaluation of Long’s psychological status and held a competency hearing, however, Boyer ruled that Long was competent to stand trial.

As previously reported in The Perry County Tribune, Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander told the paper that on Jan. 21 his agency received calls from Long and another person around 2:30 p.m., reporting that there had been a shooting at a Sycamore Street residence.

After calling police, the chief said, Long left the residence, and was later located and detained by authorities.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called in to investigate the case, and after it had done so, Long was charged and booked into the regional jail in Nelsonville. He was eventually assigned a $1 million bond.

