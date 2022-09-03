ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Donation funds OhioHealth youth bereavement programming

The Logan Daily News
ATHENS – OhioHealth has received a $25,000 donation from the Sisters Health Foundation that will expand the health system’s efforts to support children and teens grieving the death of a significant person in their lives.

According to a news release, the funding will bring a youth bereavement counselor to serve children and families in Athens County and neighboring counties (including Meigs, Washington, Perry, Morgan, Vinton and Hocking counties).

The counselor will focus on school outreach and will also provide services and resources in schools. Individual and group counseling will be offered for free to children, teens, families and school districts. Programming and services will also be available to adults who provide care and services to youth who have experienced a loss, including outreach to school staff or other youth-service providers following unexpected or traumatic loss.

The OhioHealth Bereavement Program consists of bereavement counseling services that include care for patients, families and loved ones, OhioHealth care teams, and the community at large. The new youth counselor will be part of that program under OhioHealth at Home. Along with the hospice and palliative medicine physicians and clinicians provide through end-of-life care to patients, OhioHealth at Home has a bereavement team that delivers support to their loved ones.

The youth bereavement counselor, Olivia Bower, began on June 13. To learn more about services or to make a referral, please contact Olivia Bower, MEd, LPC, at 740-497-5777 or Olivia.Bower@OhioHealth.com.

