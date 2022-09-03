Construction projects to affect county roadways this week

MARIETTA – The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that a number of ongoing road construction projects will affect Hocking County in the coming week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.

Projects include:

State Route 678 landslide – One lane of state Route 678 is closed between Dunlap Road (Township Road 220) and Mt. Olive Road (Township Road 221) due to a landslide. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: Nov. 1, 2022

State Route 328 landslide – One lane of stste Route 328 is closed between Peach Orchard Road (Township Road 320) and Washburn Road (Township Road 308). Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: Nov. 1, 2022

State Route 93 resurfacing – A resurfacing project is taking place on stste Route 93, between U.S 33 and Walnut Street. Lane closures are in place. Estimated completion: Oct. 1, 2022