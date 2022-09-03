LOGAN — The Hocking County Board of Commissioners again this year formally recognized this past Wednesday, Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

Brian Howard of Health Recovery Services, a 317 Board-funded local, private nonprofit that treats substance use disorders, again brought before the commissioners a proclamation recognizing the observance during their regular meeting this past Thursday, Sept. 1.

Howard said he also represented the Hocking County Opiate Task force, which is made up of “appointed elected officials, citizens, individuals and folks representing organizations that have a like-mind to tackle the opioid crisis and other drug abuse in the county.

Flags flew half-staff Wednesday in honor of the observance per order of Gov. Mike DeWine, according to a press release.

Howard’s proclamation acknowledged that last year was a record year for overdose deaths in Ohio, even before official results. According to a previous Logan Daily News report , 2021 was indeed a record-breaking year for overdose deaths of Hocking County residents; 15 people died.

According to Harm Reduction Ohio , a nonprofit harm reduction organization, there were a total of 5,174 statewide overdose deaths in 2021, 80% of which involving fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

“Overdose Awareness Day is recognized globally on Aug. 31, to raise awareness about the risks of overdosing on or the individuals whose lives have been lost program hosting and acknowledged be refilled by families and friends and communities,” Howard said, reading the proclamation.

“... Whereas in 2020, 5,215 Ohioans died from a drug overdose, according to the preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control, and now therefore, commissioners of Hocking County, Ohio, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, August 31, as overdose Awareness Day, and encourage all citizens to spread the message that prevention works is effective, and people recover,” Howard concluded.

The commissioners signed an Overdose Awareness Day proclamation last year, too, The Logan Daily News reported .

According to an Aug. 30 column by Hocking County Health Department nurse Ashely Mount, International Overdose Awareness Day serves as a way to remember those who have died by overdose and reduce stigma.

An overdose is “when you take more than the recommended amount of something, often a drug,” Mount wrote. Overdoses may cause “serious harmful effects or death,” and “All drugs can cause an overdose, including prescription medication.”

Signs and symptoms of overdoses vary, Mount stated; depending on the substance, the amount and the person. One should not assume that people who appear to have overdosed and are simply unconscious; “Sometimes it can take hours for someone who has overdosed to die.”

Overdoses are medical emergencies and require immediate attention, Mount said. In case of such emergencies, call 911.

Following this year’s observance, the state has launched a website, naloxone.ohio.gov , to streamline access to naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan (the device that administers naloxone), which reverses opioid overdoses. The website allows for free naloxone delivery, or directs individuals to in-person pick-up.

Mount’s Aug. 30 column notes that naloxone can be obtained at the Hocking County Health Department, 350 OH-664. For more information, call 740-385-3030 ext. 241 to receive free training and naloxone.

The next Hocking County Opiate Task Force meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Logan-Hocking District Library, Logan branch, 230 E. Main St.

