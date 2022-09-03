ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com

Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United...
investing.com

Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
The Independent

Mexico president mocks video of NYC robber after US State Department travel warning

Mexico has criticised the United States for “bad taste” after a State Department advisory for the Central American country warned of “widespread” violent crime and kidnapping. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when he addressed the recently upgraded travel advisory for his country, which he described as being “nosy” as well as in “bad taste”.“How can I not go to New York, it is a beautiful city, (for) those who have the opportunity to do so,” Mr Obrador said, according to comments translated by Vallarta Daily. ”It is a cosmopolitan...
investing.com

United States backs Sri Lanka's debt restructuring effort

COLOMBO (Reuters) -The United States will support the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt and extend financing assurances to the crisis-hit island nation, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter seen by Reuters. Battling its way out of the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri...
investing.com

Taiwan confident it can sign 'high standard' U.S. trade deal

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is confident it can sign a "high standard" trade deal with the United States under a new framework, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday. Washington and Taipei unveiled the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June, days after the Biden...
investing.com

Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout. Putin increasingly casts the conflict in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation", as...
investing.com

China trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $36.77 billion in August

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $36.77 billion in August, from $41.5 billion in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Wednesday. China trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $36.77 billion in August. Germany's IfW predicts recession, record inflation for 2023...
