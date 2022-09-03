Three things to know

Commission recognizes Overdose Awareness Day. As it did in 2021, the Hocking County once again this year formally recognized Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day. Last year was a record-breaking year for overdose deaths of Hocking County residents, in which 15 people died from ODs. See story, page A3.

Local chamber director named to college trustee board. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced the appointment of Bailey Simon, executive director of the Hocking Hills Chamber of Commerce, to a one-year term on the Hocking College Board of Trustees. Learn more on page A5.

Plea deal resolves shooting case. A Nelsonville man who had been facing felonious assault charges in connection with a shooting incident last year pled guilty to a reduced charge in Hocking County Common Pleas Court, and is likely to be placed on community control rather than given any prison time. Learn more on page A6.