Patrol focused on impaired drivers for Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, Sept. 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“We want all Ohioans who are traveling this weekend to make it home safe at the end of the day,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release. “Make safety a priority by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.”

During the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 16 fatal crashes which killed 17 people. Eight crashes and nine of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Five of those fatalities were unbelted. Troopers also made 515 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

“This weekend – plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Help us make this Labor Day holiday weekend safer for everyone on our roads.”

Motorists are encouraged to safely dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.