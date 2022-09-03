This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple may never have been able to make you love the iPhone notch that housed the camera lenses and speaker at the top of the screen on previous iPhone lineups. But maybe, just maybe, the iPhone 14's cutout, which makes the space a little more useful, will do the trick. On the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones announced on Wednesday, the notch is reenvisioned as a pill-shaped cutout that can become part of other things you naturally do as you use the phone. Apple calls this the Dynamic Island (and yes, Apple has also been the butt of early jokes about the feature name.)

