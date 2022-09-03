Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Don't Miss Wednesday's Apple Event: How to Watch iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Reveals
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product launch event Wednesday, which...
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
CNET
Oura Ring 3 at 6 Months: Life With a Wearable That Knows When I'm Sick
My wedding ring, dull platinum, sits on the ring finger of my left hand. A black ring, titanium, sits on my right. The Oura Ring has been part of my hand for over half a year now -- longer if you count the previous version I reviewed. I sleep with it. I shower with it. I don't think about it much. And sometimes that's exactly how I like my wearable tech. The Oura ring is a lot of things the Apple Watch isn't, and also has a few things Apple's next watch should adopt next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro's Notch Replacement Is... Actually Useful? How Apple's Shape-Shifting Cutout Works
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple may never have been able to make you love the iPhone notch that housed the camera lenses and speaker at the top of the screen on previous iPhone lineups. But maybe, just maybe, the iPhone 14's cutout, which makes the space a little more useful, will do the trick. On the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones announced on Wednesday, the notch is reenvisioned as a pill-shaped cutout that can become part of other things you naturally do as you use the phone. Apple calls this the Dynamic Island (and yes, Apple has also been the butt of early jokes about the feature name.)
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Models Will Cost At Least $799
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
CNET
Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors. Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone...
CNET
Apple Watch Ultra Revealed Today With Underwater Modes and Longer Battery
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch has seen evolutions since it debuted in 2015, but the Apple Watch Ultra, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's Far Out product event, may be the biggest change of all. The $799-and-up watch arrives Sept. 23, a week after the Watch Series 8.
CNET
2 New iOS 16 Apple Maps Features Are Coming to iPhone Soon
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Several new features are coming to Apple Maps on your iPhone very soon. Apple is expected to announce the exact date at its Far Out event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
New Apple Watch Ultra Adds Longer Battery, Outdoor Apps, Diving Tools
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch has seen evolutions since it debuted in 2015, but the Apple Watch Ultra, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's Far Out product event may be the biggest change of all. The $799 and up watch arrives September 23, a week after the Watch Series 8.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Settlement: When Will I Receive Payment?
Apple received final approval on a $14.8 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit claiming the company stored iCloud subscribers' data on third-party servers without telling them. If you paid for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016, you might be one of the people receiving payments, which should be going out soon.
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra and More: Everything Apple Announced Today
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone turns 15 with the iPhone 14, one of the handful of new products announced at Wednesday's Apple event. To recap: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). All will be available for preorder over the next few weeks, and some ship as soon as Sept. 16.
CNET
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend and Edit Text Messages: How It Works
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's Apple event will likely give us the the release date for iOS 16 and the new iPhone 14. One big new iOS feature could dramatically change the way you send text messages on your iPhone.
CNET
Apple Watch SE Update Brings New Features to the Cheaper Watch
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new Apple Watch SE made its debut during Apple's "Far Out" event Wednesday, bringing a new lower-cost Apple Watch to replace the 2020 version. The Apple Watch SE...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus Is Large and In Charge, But Still (Sorta) Affordable
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event, when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579).
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: New Cameras, Larger Screen, eSIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped four new iPhone 14 models this year, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max which might have the buzziest new features. The Pro models lose the infamous notch and get a pill-shaped display cutout around which Apple added a Dynamic Island for alerts and tracking live activities. Probably the biggest upgrade to the non-Pro iPhone 14 is the fact that there is a second larger version with a big screen called the iPhone 14 Plus. Both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get a bunch of new features including a new SOS Emergency via Satellite service, a new video stabilization tool called action mode, an upgraded Cinematic mode and all the major iOS 16 features you'd expect (the new iPhone software comes out on Sept. 12).
CNET
iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
CNET
Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling
With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with prices as low as $85. Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.
Comments / 0