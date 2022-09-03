ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Tale of the tape: Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy, the battle to be Michigan’s QB

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage was set heading into preseason camp, when Jim Harbaugh boldly claimed he was going to let the quarterback position play out. Incumbent Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games on Michigan’s Big Ten championship-winning team, one that beat Ohio State, won 12 games and got to the College Football Playoff, would be challenged by sophomore J.J. McCarthy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ready to let it rip in first start

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy says he’s approaching his first collegiate start the same way he walked in the door at Michigan. Clear headed and confident, the sophomore quarterback credits his preparation over the last 18 months as an understudy to Cade McNamara for having him ready for Saturday’s game against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), Week 2 of the Wolverines’ unique plan to find a full-time starter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan offensive lineman doubtful to play vs. Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Karsen Barnhart, the Michigan offensive lineman Jim Harbaugh praised as being “tough as a $2 steak,” appears doubtful to play in Week 2. The reserve lineman who started Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State at left guard, and exited in the first quarter with an injury, has a sprained ankle, according to Harbaugh.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
State
Nebraska State
Fort Collins, CO
Football
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Eastern Michigan punter named MAC West Player of the Week

YPSILANTI – Mitchell Tomasek opened his sophomore season with a strong performance last week. The Eastern Michigan punter claimed Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky. Tomasek earned the award after averaging 42-yards per punt on three...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Kamara
Person
Quint Kessenich
Person
Jay Norvell
The Ann Arbor News

What they’re saying nationally about Michigan’s QB plan

Michigan’s quarterback competition was the top storyline heading into the 2022 season, and it only is getting more interesting after one game. Cade McNamara, who led the team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, received the start in the opener against Colorado State but was largely underwhelming, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, which came on a wide receiver screen pass to Roman Wilson, who ran 61 yards for the score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions name Dexter’s Phil Jacobs Coach of the Week

Phil Jacobs is in his sixth season as the head coach at Dexter, rebuilding the Dreadnaughts program since taking over in 2017. The Detroit Lions named Jacobs its Week 2 High School Coach of the Week after Dexter rolled over Ann Arbor Skyline, 59-8, to improve to 2-0 heading into a Week 3 showdown with undefeated Temperance Bedford.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#American Football#Colorado State#Betting Home#Abc#Wtka
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Brewery Map App adds hard ciders, meads

YPSILANTI, MI -- An app outlining all the breweries in Michigan has expanded its offerings by adding meaderies and hard cider makers to its list. The Michigan Brewery Map App, launched in early 2021 by Ypsilanti-based Better On Draft, compiles a searchable map of all breweries in the state. The app allows users to browse nearby breweries, log which ones they have visited and see information like hours, food options and whether the brewery is dog-friendly. It also lists upcoming breweries.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant

ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy