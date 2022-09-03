Read full article on original website
Tale of the tape: Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy, the battle to be Michigan’s QB
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage was set heading into preseason camp, when Jim Harbaugh boldly claimed he was going to let the quarterback position play out. Incumbent Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games on Michigan’s Big Ten championship-winning team, one that beat Ohio State, won 12 games and got to the College Football Playoff, would be challenged by sophomore J.J. McCarthy.
Michigan cracks top 5 in college football polls after Week 1 blowout
Just one week into the college football season, you can now refer to Michigan as a top-five team. The Wolverines rose to No. 4 in the AP Top-25 poll and No. 5 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Tuesday, on the heels of a 51-7 blowout victory over Colorado State.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ready to let it rip in first start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy says he’s approaching his first collegiate start the same way he walked in the door at Michigan. Clear headed and confident, the sophomore quarterback credits his preparation over the last 18 months as an understudy to Cade McNamara for having him ready for Saturday’s game against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), Week 2 of the Wolverines’ unique plan to find a full-time starter.
Michigan offensive lineman doubtful to play vs. Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Karsen Barnhart, the Michigan offensive lineman Jim Harbaugh praised as being “tough as a $2 steak,” appears doubtful to play in Week 2. The reserve lineman who started Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State at left guard, and exited in the first quarter with an injury, has a sprained ankle, according to Harbaugh.
Jim Harbaugh: Playing both Michigan QBs ‘remains a viable option’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As fans and folks on the outside still try to wrap their head around Michigan’s quarterback arrangement, Jim Harbaugh wasn’t willing to dive any further into his thinking on the matter on Monday. The Wolverines’ head coach, fresh off his team’s 51-7 rout...
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 3: Can Dexter top Bedford in SEC-Red clash?
ANN ARBOR – We’re three weeks into the Michigan high school football season and several Ann Arbor-area football teams have a chance to pick up some important victories this week. MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe correctly picked the winner in five of the nine games involving local teams...
Eastern Michigan punter named MAC West Player of the Week
YPSILANTI – Mitchell Tomasek opened his sophomore season with a strong performance last week. The Eastern Michigan punter claimed Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky. Tomasek earned the award after averaging 42-yards per punt on three...
Jim Harbaugh wants Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to minimize the big hits
ANN ARBOR – Late in the third quarter Saturday against Colorado State, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy lined up in shotgun with running back Donovan Edwards flanked to his left. On the read-option, McCarthy faked the handoff to Edwards before rolling to his left. He then got a Rams defender...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh supports CFP expansion, hopes players earn share of revenue
ANN ARBOR – The college football playoff model is changing, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is on board. Last week, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the field from four to 12 teams beginning as soon as 2024 and as late as 2026.
What they’re saying nationally about Michigan’s QB plan
Michigan’s quarterback competition was the top storyline heading into the 2022 season, and it only is getting more interesting after one game. Cade McNamara, who led the team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, received the start in the opener against Colorado State but was largely underwhelming, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, which came on a wide receiver screen pass to Roman Wilson, who ran 61 yards for the score.
Detroit Lions name Dexter’s Phil Jacobs Coach of the Week
Phil Jacobs is in his sixth season as the head coach at Dexter, rebuilding the Dreadnaughts program since taking over in 2017. The Detroit Lions named Jacobs its Week 2 High School Coach of the Week after Dexter rolled over Ann Arbor Skyline, 59-8, to improve to 2-0 heading into a Week 3 showdown with undefeated Temperance Bedford.
Michigan softball hires former Wolverines slugger as assistant coach
Former Michigan softball standout Amanda Chidester is returning to Ann Arbor. Bonnie Tholl, who was named head coach Aug. 24 following the retirement of the legendary Carol Hutchins, announced Tuesday the addition of Chidester as an assistant coach. Chidester, who ranks second in program history in RBIs (200), fourth in...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
A new look for the Michigan defense: Pressure from all three levels
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was only one game, but we now have a better idea as to how the Michigan defense plans to operate this fall under new coordinator Jesse Minter. It all boils down to one, simple slogan: Pressure everywhere, from every which way. Note to readers:...
‘Hard Knocks’ finale offers inside look at Lions’ process on cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. All right. Here we go. The year’s final “Hard Knocks” (at least until the broody Arizona Cardinals are featured during the in-season edition). We’re reflecting on last week’s cut day in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
Michigan Brewery Map App adds hard ciders, meads
YPSILANTI, MI -- An app outlining all the breweries in Michigan has expanded its offerings by adding meaderies and hard cider makers to its list. The Michigan Brewery Map App, launched in early 2021 by Ypsilanti-based Better On Draft, compiles a searchable map of all breweries in the state. The app allows users to browse nearby breweries, log which ones they have visited and see information like hours, food options and whether the brewery is dog-friendly. It also lists upcoming breweries.
Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant
ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
Breanna Sharp, 13, died in a stairwell. No one reported her missing. No one seemed to care.
Buried six feet beneath the earth, Jane Doe 08-8093 lay inside a vault with three other bodies in an unmarked grave. No one came to visit or set out flowers above. Grass grew and snow fell for three years on her cheap wooden casket, her skin and organs began to decay until only her skeleton remained.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
