This article provides an overview of Cardano DApp Minswap, which is “a multi-pool decentralized exchange on Cardano.”. Minswap claims that it is “a community-centric decentralized exchange on Cardano” since “it has no venture capital funding or private investment, making their tokens fairly distributed, and ensuring it’s the community of users that are maximally rewarded, not speculators and insiders.”

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO