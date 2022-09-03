Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: A Closer Look at Minswap, the #1 Cardano-Powered DEX by TVL
This article provides an overview of Cardano DApp Minswap, which is “a multi-pool decentralized exchange on Cardano.”. Minswap claims that it is “a community-centric decentralized exchange on Cardano” since “it has no venture capital funding or private investment, making their tokens fairly distributed, and ensuring it’s the community of users that are maximally rewarded, not speculators and insiders.”
Comments / 0