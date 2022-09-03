ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

Health Commissioner Zach Green: 'I need a six-month plan'

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health has been out of space for years, and the lack of space is reaching a critical point. “We're looking at a five-year plan, but I need a six-month plan,” Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green told the county commissioners last Thursday. “Office space is the biggest space I need in the interim.”
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Heavy rains cause overflow at lime storage site

MOUNT VERNON — Heavy rains over Labor Day Weekend caused water to overflow an embankment surrounding the piles of lime sludge at the city's water treatment plant on Old Delaware Road. The overflow occurred about 9:30 am on Monday. Water flowed over the embankment and through a swale, moving...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Earl Eugene Fry

Earl Eugene Fry, age 85, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Country Court Skilled Nursing Center. Friends may call on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at New Life Church of the Nazarene, 665 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Jeff “Bo” Fry will be officiating.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Knox Pages

Doug M. Thibaut

Douglas M. Thibaut, 54 and a lifelong resident of Mount Vernon, took his final ride on the train of life and safely reached Heaven on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon. Masonic and Eastern Star memorial services will be held at the beginning of the funeral service. A private burial will held in Mound View Cemetery.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

It's back to the drawing board for Yellow Jackets

MOUNT VERNON — Nothing has come easy for the Ohio Cardinal Conference’s three new head football coaches this fall, but Mount Vernon’s Jay Campbell, Lexington’s Andrew Saris and Madison’s Scott Valentine are doing their best to stay the course. The Yellow Jackets, Minutemen and Rams...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

