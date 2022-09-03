High School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating Perquimans

HERTFORD — Little by little to begin this season, the Pasquotank Panthers were creeping closer to their first win since 2019.

After defeating Bear Grass Charter on September 20, 2019, Pasquotank closed out that season with seven straight losses, didn’t field a team during the modified spring 2021 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and returned to the field last fall only to finish 0-8.

First-year head coach Calton Ford showed early signs of the program’s improvement in the first two weeks of this season. The Panthers competed with Northwest Halifax to a 16-12 loss and fell just short of a win last week when a two-touchdown lead over Gates at halftime turned into a two-point loss.

On Friday, Pasquotank finally got that elusive win and it did it in a big way. The Panthers came to Perquimans County High School and dominated the Pirates with a 38-12 victory to end the 15-game losing streak that stretched nearly three full years.

“It just feels good to give the kids something they haven’t done in a long time,” Ford said. “Come out here and win a ball game (for the first time) since 2019, that’s a long time. It’s a big moment for this program moving forward.”

The Panthers (1-2) were off to a good start Friday with a 17-point first quarter.

After forcing the Pirates (0-3) to a three-and-out possession to open the game, Amari Downing returned a punt 20 yards to the Perquimans 37-yard line.

On a third-and-18 play from the 33, senior quarterback Kyler White found Hunter Manjavinos down the field on the right side for a 25-yard gain.

Pasquotank reached a fourth-and-goal situation at the goal line and it was primed to go for it before a false start forced a field goal attempt from Chris Lester, who knocked the 23-yarder through for a 3-0 lead six minutes in.

It was a brief lead though when Kirk Brown hauled in the ensuing kick and sprinted 88 yards down the left sideline to quickly give the Pirates their only lead of the night at 6-3.

“He has to be one of the best players in the (Four Rivers Conference), if not the best one,” Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick said. “I mean when the ball is in his hands, he’s dynamic.”

The Pasquotank offense came back out with even more success on their second drive as just about every play was a positive run from Darrion Carver and Javion Carthen.

They even got fortunate on a play when Carver fumbled the ball forward and Manjavinos jumped on it to give the Panthers a first down at the 14.

The 57-yard drive was capped off by a three-yard run from Carthen to make it 10-6 with 2:30 left in the opening period.

Perquimans’ next possession was doomed on an early holding call as it faced a fourth-and-29.

Set up for a punt, the ball was a direct snap that Pasquotank swallowed up and regained possession at the Pirates’ 35.

Manjanvinos had another big play with a 31-yard catch to the four-yard line on the first play of the drive and White ran in for a short-yardage score a couple plays later with five seconds left in the first.

Just like that, Pasquotank led 17-6.

“I just feel like we controlled the game,” Ford said. “We didn’t let the downs keep us down. We were able to bounce back and move forward to the next play.”

Perquimans tried the wildcat formation to open its next possession with Brown taking the snaps, but it didn’t quite work as the Pirates faced a third-and-13 situation.

That’s when they started showing some success throwing the ball a little more.

On third down, starting quarterback Braylon Knapp fired a ball up the middle to Shavoris Lewis for a 24-yard play to the Pasquotank 40.

A couple more passes were completed, but the Pirates eventually turned it over on downs.

“The way they were playing us, it kind of gave us matchups that we like,” Rapanick said, of the increase in passing Friday night. “So we were trying to take advantage of that.”

The Panthers answered by pushing through the Perquimans defense again and on a fourth-and-7 from the Pirates’ 35, Sincere William came up with a 29-yard catch while falling down.

Two plays later, Carver was in the end zone on a three-yard rush to make it 24-6 with 3:19 left in the first half.

The end of the half had a wild sequence when three straight plays resulted in an interception.

Downing picked off Knapp, Perquimans’ James Sawyer immediately picked off White and William followed by intercepting Knapp right after that with 11 seconds left in the first half.

It was not the end of the turnover parade though as the Panthers, starting on the home team’s 40 after a good return to open the second half, fumbled away the ball at the 16.

There was no scoring in the second half until a 52-yard touchdown pass from Knapp to Brown with 1:49 left in the third period. The receiver ran down the left sideline for about 40 yards after the catch to make it 24-12.

As the fourth quarter got deeper thanks to a 6:21 drive that ended 10 yards shy of six points for Pasquotank, it became increasingly apparent that the Panthers’ losing streak would come to an end.

It became even more so when the Pirates failed on a fourth-and-19 play from their own 10 and Carver took the very next play 14 yards with ease for a touchdown to make it 31-12 with 2:06 to go.

The icing on the cake for the road team came when Downing had his second interception, picking off a third-down pass from Knapp near midfield and stormed toward the end zone for another score to make it 38-12 with 1:41 to go.

Perquimans fumbled the ball on the next line-of-scrimmage play and the Panthers took over for good.

Pasquotank, in “victory formation” for the first time in a long time, knelt the ball twice to end the game and start the celebration, which included players dumping ice out of a cooler on the back of Ford.

“We fight every week,” White said. “Last two weeks, we came up short, but this week we finished like we were supposed to thanks to all the coaches and players putting in everything they got.”

Perquimans travels to Portsmouth Christian (Va.) next week for one last non-conference game, while Pasquotank has an idle week to celebrate the win before hosting Camden on September 16 in its first Northeastern Coastal Conference game.

“We look forward to what’s next,” Ford said.