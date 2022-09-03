ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
WALDEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Nick The Firedog, of Newburgh NY, Helps Local Animal Rescue

A local Hudson Valley fire department and their fire dog are helping another important organization in the community. Back in the summer of 2021, Assistant Chief of the City of Newburgh Fire Department Timothy Dexter released a book about Nick The Fire Dog. Nick's story is a heartwarming one. Dexter told us that the Newburgh Fire Department received a handful of calls about a dog who was tied up outside in 2017.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid you might be able to find it in Newburgh later on this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show. I apparently what I was looking at was just the tip of the iceberg.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
Power 105.5 Boise

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption

Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Box of Reptiles Delivered to Wrong Home in Lower Hudson Valley

With more and more people shopping from home, sometimes mistakes can happen. We've all received a wrong delivery or two. But usually, we're talking about an Amazon mix-up, or maybe your grocery order missing some key items. Sometimes your package is stolen by pirates. However, when something that's actually alive and breathing gets shipped to your doorstep by mistake, then that's going to cause a bit of a stir.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening

A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
CATSKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13

Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

