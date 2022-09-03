ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

New Haven Independent

There Are Two Court Actions Pending Involving Tri-Town Plaza In Seymour

SEYMOUR – The Board of Selectmen met in private on Tuesday to talk about a court action involving Tri-Town Plaza, the under-developed shopping plaza on the border of Seymour and Ansonia. The town’s building inspector is asking a judge to intervene to get Connecticut Properties Tri-Town Plaza, LLC to...
SEYMOUR, CT
New Fairfield, CT
New Fairfield, CT
Danbury, CT
NewsTimes

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Repair Sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester

Officials have repaired a sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Authorities said the route was closed at Proctor Road because of emergency road work being done. It has since reopened. The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
CROMWELL, CT
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Register Citizen

DOT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — Two lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed Sunday following a crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The agency said the two-vehicle collision, which was reported at 4:56 p.m., took place between exits 40 and 39B. The crash forced crews to close the left and...
MILFORD, CT

