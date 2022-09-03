Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Support airport improvement process
Dear Roger Marolt, your column (“Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways,” Aspen Daily News, Sept. 6) suggested we move Aspen’s air traffic to Rifle. Here are a couple of things for you to consider. 1. During the ASE Vision process, Pitkin County Manager Jon...
Aspen Daily News
Canyon needs avalanche chutes
We’ve waited too long for CDOT to make the right decision about Glenwood Canyon. So here it is. Build avalanche chutes like they have done in Europe and other countries. Make them strong enough to withstand the recurring mudslides and ensure the safety of the motorists. The constant closures have too big an impact on our economy to avoid making the best decision.
Aspen Daily News
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Lessons in supply and demand
They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Aspen Daily News
Last week in preps: Roaring Fork soccer begins title defense with a new identity
The Roaring Fork Rams began the quest for a repeat of last year’s 3A boys soccer state title with a 10-0 win over cross-Carbondale rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday. No longer the underdogs that entered the state tournament ranked outside the top 10 and eventually defeating the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
Aspen Daily News
New partnership between Theatre Aspen and ASD a milestone in performing arts education
The Aspen School District and Theatre Aspen launched an extensive partnership to develop a robust theater program for ASD middle and high school students. Announced last week via a news release, the partnership has already begun to take shape. With the ASD school year under way, the Theatre Aspen education...
Aspen Daily News
Snowmass council to decide on resolution to expand marketing sales, lodging taxes
The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question to voters. The question would ask voters to approve an expansion of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the existing 2.4% lodging tax to add workforce housing to the allowed uses. According to a memorandum from town staff, the town council has been discussing the possibility of asking voters to expand the tax uses to include expenses related to construction, maintenance and workforce housing for the last several months.
Colorado Woman Seriously Injured During Backyard Bear Attack
A Colorado woman was attacked by a black bear while walking through her backyard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 31. The attack occurred in the town of New Castle, Colorado, which sits on the north shore of the Colorado River about 170 miles due west of Denver. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), the woman stepped outside to close the lid on her hot tub when a sow black bear charged her from a nearby tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
Comments / 0