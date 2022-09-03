ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82

The effort to create safe passages for wildlife attempting to cross Highway 82 is picking up momentum. Eventually it’s going to need to pick up funding as well. Cecily DeAngelo of Snowmass Village is in the process of starting Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages for Wildlife, an organization that will pull together information on where wildlife crossings are needed along Highway 82 in the valley, what type of structures would be best suited and then advocate to get them built.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts

The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Menter: Lessons in supply and demand

They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aspen, CO
Accidents
Pitkin County, CO
Accidents
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
Aspen, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Pitkin County, CO
Crime & Safety
Aspen Daily News

Is the PCSO paying attention?

What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways

You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Canyon needs avalanche chutes

We’ve waited too long for CDOT to make the right decision about Glenwood Canyon. So here it is. Build avalanche chutes like they have done in Europe and other countries. Make them strong enough to withstand the recurring mudslides and ensure the safety of the motorists. The constant closures have too big an impact on our economy to avoid making the best decision.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Aspen Daily News

Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night

A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Snowmass council to decide on resolution to expand marketing sales, lodging taxes

The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question to voters. The question would ask voters to approve an expansion of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the existing 2.4% lodging tax to add workforce housing to the allowed uses. According to a memorandum from town staff, the town council has been discussing the possibility of asking voters to expand the tax uses to include expenses related to construction, maintenance and workforce housing for the last several months.
SNOWMASS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy