More times than not, the leader in a program’s recruiting class is at the quarterback position. Sure, other players on both sides of the ball may step up and be the vocal leaders of the group, but the quarterback spot being the most important on the field certainly plays a massive role in recruiting classes around the country. Maybe because of the importance of their position alone or who those players are on the national stage, quarterbacks ideally help build the class with talent around them, and Ohio State continues to fit that mold in how its classes are shaped.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO