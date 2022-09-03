ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Did the Notre Dame win make you more confident in Ohio State’s title chances?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Eliano, Stroud discuss victory over Notre Dame

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland

Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: What movie titles best describe Ohio State’s performance in each half on Saturday night?

Football season is back and so are the roller coaster of emotions that we are put through during Ohio State football games. The Buckeyes came out a little flat, at least on offense. No complaints can be made about the defense, even though Notre Dame broke off a big play to start the game, which made every Buckeye fan have flashbacks to the horror shows that we have seen from the defense the last few years.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State recruiting: Dylan Raiola and his role as the leader of the 2024 class

More times than not, the leader in a program’s recruiting class is at the quarterback position. Sure, other players on both sides of the ball may step up and be the vocal leaders of the group, but the quarterback spot being the most important on the field certainly plays a massive role in recruiting classes around the country. Maybe because of the importance of their position alone or who those players are on the national stage, quarterbacks ideally help build the class with talent around them, and Ohio State continues to fit that mold in how its classes are shaped.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Ohio State#Notre Dame#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Oklahoma State#Osu
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: What does Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury mean for the Ohio State offense?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
CLEVELAND, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State hoops four-star guard de-commits

The Ohio State football team had a more than successful weekend. The team defeated top-5 Notre Dame in the season opener. The win combined with the electric crowd in “The Shoe” created the ultimate recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes. However, it was not just the football team that had a crucial weekend, as the men’s basketball team also had a critical weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Review: Jim Knowles as good as advertised with physical, fast defense against Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday Night with a lot of new faces on the defensive coaching staff. After an up and down – mostly down – season last year on the defensive side of the ball, Ryan Day made the decision to move on from three of his assistants last year. In Week 1, the Buckeyes reaped immediate rewards from the decision to bring Jim Knowles on as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Notre Dame rewind and Arkansas State preview

The season is officially underway! Ohio State may have had the offense stuck in neutral for much of the opening game against the Fighting Irish, but — as usual — there’s always “run the dang ball” on which to fall back. The Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury certainly affected Ryan Day’s offense, Jim Knowles’ defense (after the first play) worked about as well as most OSU fans hoped, and the Buckeyes were able to be physical in the run game when it mattered most.
JONESBORO, AR

