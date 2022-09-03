Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer 2024 offensive lineman, leave big impression on recruits in attendance for Week 1
Just a few days removed from the season opening win over Notre Dame, the positive vibes are still rolling through Columbus. That win over the Irish is big for this season’s ultimate goals, but when you look at the grand scheme of things, Saturday’s success has a lasting impact off the field as well.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: The Ohio State offense struggled early, leaned on physical run game in the second half
In Ohio State’s Week 1 win against Notre Dame, the offensive output was not up to the expectation many people had heading into the game, with the final score showing 21-10. The Buckeyes won a tough defensive battle against a well-coached Notre Dame team — this is not what I expected to write coming into this week.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Did the Notre Dame win make you more confident in Ohio State’s title chances?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Eliano, Stroud discuss victory over Notre Dame
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland
Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What movie titles best describe Ohio State’s performance in each half on Saturday night?
Football season is back and so are the roller coaster of emotions that we are put through during Ohio State football games. The Buckeyes came out a little flat, at least on offense. No complaints can be made about the defense, even though Notre Dame broke off a big play to start the game, which made every Buckeye fan have flashbacks to the horror shows that we have seen from the defense the last few years.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State recruiting: Dylan Raiola and his role as the leader of the 2024 class
More times than not, the leader in a program’s recruiting class is at the quarterback position. Sure, other players on both sides of the ball may step up and be the vocal leaders of the group, but the quarterback spot being the most important on the field certainly plays a massive role in recruiting classes around the country. Maybe because of the importance of their position alone or who those players are on the national stage, quarterbacks ideally help build the class with talent around them, and Ohio State continues to fit that mold in how its classes are shaped.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: There’s no need to freak out after ND... the Bucks won!
ICYMI, No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame by double digits Saturday. Or, in case you did see it, yet are feeling a little bit concerned about some parts of the team, I am here to calm you down and tell you not to fret. There are many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: What does Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury mean for the Ohio State offense?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedule; Ohio State opens home slate with Michigan State
In June, the Big Ten announced the home and away match-ups for all 14 conference teams. Tuesday, the conference put dates on the games, announcing the full schedule live on “B1G Today.”. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team enters the 2022-23 season as the defending regular season co-champions...
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Recruiting updates, crystal balls following Ohio State-Notre Dame game
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
landgrantholyland.com
Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus
Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State hoops four-star guard de-commits
The Ohio State football team had a more than successful weekend. The team defeated top-5 Notre Dame in the season opener. The win combined with the electric crowd in “The Shoe” created the ultimate recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes. However, it was not just the football team that had a crucial weekend, as the men’s basketball team also had a critical weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 6, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Jim Knowles as good as advertised with physical, fast defense against Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday Night with a lot of new faces on the defensive coaching staff. After an up and down – mostly down – season last year on the defensive side of the ball, Ryan Day made the decision to move on from three of his assistants last year. In Week 1, the Buckeyes reaped immediate rewards from the decision to bring Jim Knowles on as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Notre Dame rewind and Arkansas State preview
The season is officially underway! Ohio State may have had the offense stuck in neutral for much of the opening game against the Fighting Irish, but — as usual — there’s always “run the dang ball” on which to fall back. The Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury certainly affected Ryan Day’s offense, Jim Knowles’ defense (after the first play) worked about as well as most OSU fans hoped, and the Buckeyes were able to be physical in the run game when it mattered most.
Comments / 0