Aspen Daily News
Last week in preps: Roaring Fork soccer begins title defense with a new identity
The Roaring Fork Rams began the quest for a repeat of last year’s 3A boys soccer state title with a 10-0 win over cross-Carbondale rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday. No longer the underdogs that entered the state tournament ranked outside the top 10 and eventually defeating the...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
One Injured, Bear + Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Lessons in supply and demand
They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death
About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
A Dreamy Colorado Cabin Has a Creek Flowing Under the Bedroom
When I came across this listing for a cabin in Breckenridge, I knew that I had to share it with you all. To me, I don't think I could find any more of a perfect getaway home than this one. This cabin located at 551 Doris Drive in Breckenridge, Colorado...
Aspen Daily News
New partnership between Theatre Aspen and ASD a milestone in performing arts education
The Aspen School District and Theatre Aspen launched an extensive partnership to develop a robust theater program for ASD middle and high school students. Announced last week via a news release, the partnership has already begun to take shape. With the ASD school year under way, the Theatre Aspen education...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
Summit Daily News
Blue River largely avoids temperature issues and erosion seen in other parts of Colorado
Over the summer, areas of Colorado’s rivers have faced closures and fish kills due to weather conditions, but the Blue River in Summit County has managed to avoid negative impacts from monsoonal moisture and warm temperatures. According to the most recent data from the United States Geological Survey, temperatures...
Aspen Daily News
Support airport improvement process
Dear Roger Marolt, your column (“Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways,” Aspen Daily News, Sept. 6) suggested we move Aspen’s air traffic to Rifle. Here are a couple of things for you to consider. 1. During the ASE Vision process, Pitkin County Manager Jon...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Aspen Daily News
Is the PCSO paying attention?
What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
