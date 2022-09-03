Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Lessons in supply and demand
They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
Aspen Daily News
Support airport improvement process
Dear Roger Marolt, your column (“Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways,” Aspen Daily News, Sept. 6) suggested we move Aspen’s air traffic to Rifle. Here are a couple of things for you to consider. 1. During the ASE Vision process, Pitkin County Manager Jon...
Aspen Daily News
Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82
The effort to create safe passages for wildlife attempting to cross Highway 82 is picking up momentum. Eventually it’s going to need to pick up funding as well. Cecily DeAngelo of Snowmass Village is in the process of starting Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages for Wildlife, an organization that will pull together information on where wildlife crossings are needed along Highway 82 in the valley, what type of structures would be best suited and then advocate to get them built.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin BOCC to meet with open space board today in closed, open sessions
Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session. The closed meeting,...
Aspen Daily News
New partnership between Theatre Aspen and ASD a milestone in performing arts education
The Aspen School District and Theatre Aspen launched an extensive partnership to develop a robust theater program for ASD middle and high school students. Announced last week via a news release, the partnership has already begun to take shape. With the ASD school year under way, the Theatre Aspen education...
Aspen Daily News
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Aspen Daily News
Canyon needs avalanche chutes
We’ve waited too long for CDOT to make the right decision about Glenwood Canyon. So here it is. Build avalanche chutes like they have done in Europe and other countries. Make them strong enough to withstand the recurring mudslides and ensure the safety of the motorists. The constant closures have too big an impact on our economy to avoid making the best decision.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
Aspen Daily News
Snowmass council to decide on resolution to expand marketing sales, lodging taxes
The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question to voters. The question would ask voters to approve an expansion of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the existing 2.4% lodging tax to add workforce housing to the allowed uses. According to a memorandum from town staff, the town council has been discussing the possibility of asking voters to expand the tax uses to include expenses related to construction, maintenance and workforce housing for the last several months.
Aspen Daily News
Last week in preps: Roaring Fork soccer begins title defense with a new identity
The Roaring Fork Rams began the quest for a repeat of last year’s 3A boys soccer state title with a 10-0 win over cross-Carbondale rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Tuesday. No longer the underdogs that entered the state tournament ranked outside the top 10 and eventually defeating the...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
