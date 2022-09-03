What To Watch For: Ohio State Offense vs. Notre Dame

Here's what I will be paying closest attention to on Saturday night when the Buckeyes are on the move.

Ohio State's offense is the backbone of the 2022 team.

You could get more specific if you want, but there isn't a weak link. They were not only the top offense in the country last year, they were the third best Power 5 offense over the last 10 seasons. With so much of that talent returning, the Buckeyes feel they are going to have success against anybody.

Since Ryan Day showed up on staff in 2017, the Buckeyes are 56-7.

They've scored at least 40 points 38 times in that stretch, posting a perfect 38-0 record.

It almost feels unfair to single out any one player in particular. But considering the Buckeyes aren't going to get another true test for three weeks, Saturday's game against the Fighting Irish is going to be an important eye test for the national committee.

I'm going to shy away from the receivers this week because they are "must watch" talent in general. Instead, here are three things I'm looking for from the Buckeye offense against Notre Dame:

I anticipate TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams getting a pretty heavy workload early in the game. I think the Buckeyes are sick and tired of hearing they weren't a tough enough team last year. Everyone knows they can win through the air. But I think they're out to prove they can win a slugfest because they're physically strong enough to do it.



I find tight end Cade Stover to be one of the most intriguing players on this entire roster. He's Mr. Buckeye. He's tough, gritty, wants none of the attention and idolizes James Laurinaitis for his intensity. I think Stover will be good in the run game, but I'm interested to see how he'll be used (if at all) in the passing game.



I feel great about the starting five offensive linemen ... and I feel good about Josh Fryar coming off the bench if anyone needs a breather or gets hurt. But - and this is a big but - who is the next man up in that group, and will there be a drop off against a defensive line that is considered to be Notre Dame's strength on that side of the ball? Protecting C.J. Stroud is paramount.

