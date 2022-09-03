ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes

Don't cash out of the market during or after a stock market crash. It's also a poor idea to reactively do things that reduce your portfolio's diversification. Not taking any action whatsoever during a crash is also usually a mistake. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August

Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations

Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice. The choice of whether to buy or rent a home has major financial implications. Dave Ramsey recommends renting a property in certain circumstances. If you're paying off debt, have a job that requires you to move often, or you...
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September

The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100

It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization

Tilray Brands needs the U.S. to legalize marijuana if it's going to meet its aggressive sales projections for 2024. Thus far, however, there hasn't been anything to suggest marijuana legalization is inevitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target?

Target's stock might appeal more to growth-focused investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Twilio Dropped 18% in August

The company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report but came up short in guidance. Twilio continues to post wide losses, which have become a red flag in the current market environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Stocks in September or Wait?

But the index has offered signs of recovery in recent weeks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today

Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today

A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of...
STOCKS

