1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes
Don't cash out of the market during or after a stock market crash. It's also a poor idea to reactively do things that reduce your portfolio's diversification. Not taking any action whatsoever during a crash is also usually a mistake.
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August
Skillz's most recent quarter showed that it's losing both active users and paying users. It's trying to execute a plan to reach profitability, but losses are still quite large.
Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations
Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice. The choice of whether to buy or rent a home has major financial implications. Dave Ramsey recommends renting a property in certain circumstances. If you're paying off debt, have a job that requires you to move often, or you...
Stimulus Update: Thousands of Surprise Stimulus Payments Are Going Out Soon. Here's Who's Getting One
Are you on track for a stimulus payment of up to $1,657.50?. Some Americans will soon get a surprise stimulus payment. This money is going to eligible individuals in the state of Pennsylvania. Payments could be worth up to $1,657.50. Many Americans are eagerly awaiting news of a fourth stimulus...
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September
The membership-based wholesale business earns a high renewal rate from its customers. In addition to passing on the savings of its efficient operating model to customers in the form of low prices, Costco passes on excess cash to shareholders via occasional special dividends. Costco's earnings per share has more than...
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio.
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Investors can receive big returns from dividend-paying stocks by reinvesting their payouts. Shares of AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management currently offer high yields because investors are worried about the effects of rising interest rates on the companies' cash flows. Rising rates are a headache in the short term, but...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization
Tilray Brands needs the U.S. to legalize marijuana if it's going to meet its aggressive sales projections for 2024. Thus far, however, there hasn't been anything to suggest marijuana legalization is inevitable.
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target?
Target's stock might appeal more to growth-focused investors.
Why Twilio Dropped 18% in August
The company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report but came up short in guidance. Twilio continues to post wide losses, which have become a red flag in the current market environment.
Should You Buy Stocks in September or Wait?
But the index has offered signs of recovery in recent weeks.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Popped 10% Today
Jefferies upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers this morning -- and set a $4 price target on the sub-$3 stock. Nordic American also stopped just short of promising to raise its dividend today.
Why Lyft Stock Was Sliding Today
A Bank of America analyst rated Lyft as underperform, saying it was losing market share to Uber. The company is rebounding toward pre-COVID ridership levels and is now EBITDA profitable.
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of...
