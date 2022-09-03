Magazine again tabs Hocking County as top destination

After recently naming Hocking Hills State Park as the most beautiful campground in Ohio, the online travel magazine Trips to Discover has now picked Logan as the state’s “top town for fall fun.”

Trips to Discover boasts a monthly readership of more than 1.6 million people, according to the publication.

As previously reported in The Logan Daily News, the magazine recently ran an article, “The Most Beautiful Campground in Every State.” The choice for Ohio was Hocking Hills State Park.

Now Trips to Discover has published a similar state-by-state review, this one titled “Top Town for Fall Fun in Every State,” in which Logan gets the nod for Ohio.

The brief piece praises the “dazzling color” and “incredible rock formations” of Hocking Hills State Park, and notes the plenitude of outdoor activities available here, including climbing and rappelling, zipline rides, and kayaking.

The article can be found at https://www.tripstodiscover.com/top-town-for-fall-fun-every-state/.