Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

• Hocking Soil & Water Conservation District Board meeting, 7 p.m., Soil & Water Conference Room, 148 North Homer Ave., Logan.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Corrections Commission of Southeast Ohio meeting. Finance committee meeting at 9 a.m., board meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• Hocking County Board of Elections regular meeting, 9 a.m., 93 West Hunter St., Logan.

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Benton Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building.

• Good Hope Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Good Hope Township fire house.

Monday, Sept. 12

• Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board meeting, 7 p.m., 205 N. Seventh Street, Zanesville. The meeting is open to the public.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

• Saltlick Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Sam’s Creek Road.

Thursday, Sept. 15

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Marion Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

Monday, Sept. 26

• Logan-Hocking Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

• Falls Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC building conference room.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Good Hope Township fire house.

Monday, Oct. 3

• Logan city finance committee budget meeting, 8 a.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

• Logan city finance committee budget meeting, 8 a.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.

Monday, Oct. 17

• Logan city finance committee budget meeting, 8 a.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

• Logan city finance committee budget meeting, 8 a.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St.