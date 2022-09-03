ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Show your work: Mayor’s office must be transparent about encampment sweeps

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

After the concerning revelation that only 39 people were provided any services in the first round of Mayor Adams’ new homeless encampment sweeps between mid-March and early May, City Hall has given us new numbers: the running total has now almost tripled to 97 who have accepted placement in a city shelter as of the end of August.

But this is not a success story. While the total number has gone up, the rate has plummeted.

At 39 out of the initial 264 encounters with encampment dwellers, city outreach workers notched a success rate of almost 15%. We were told that, as the Departments of Sanitation and Social Services built trust with New Yorkers living on the streets, these figures would rise. At 97 placements now out of a grand total 1,442 encounters, the success rate has gone down to just under 7%, or less than half what it was a few months ago.

The fact that the city’s teams conducted more than 2,400 location visits but engaged a bit more than 1,400 people suggests they’re ending up talking to the same people over and over, who might be reconstituting camps after teams leave without accepting shelter placement. This comes after the mayor touted the success in handling the problem of unhoused individuals in the public transit system on Monday, saying : “You don’t have a large number of people who are homeless like you saw before.”

The subway program, which claims more than 2,200 shelter placements, is having vastly better success than the encampment one. The city must work hard to understand why this is the case. As it does, it should honestly scrutinize accounts from advocates and homeless people that, contrary to the mayor’s assurances, they are facing aggressive sweeps done with no notice , in the process losing many of their belongings.

Adams should also make public constantly updated data on the sweeps and their outcomes — including whether an individual who accepted shelter was ultimately encountered again on the street. Sporadic and incomplete updates only raise further questions.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Arsenic and old NYCHA: A new potential threat to public health in the city’s public housing

Lead (Pb) is 82 on the periodic table, and arsenic (As) is 33, two floors up and one apartment over, but the two elements now each have their own public health scares in New York City Housing Authority developments, scares made worse by confusing and incomplete communications between the city and NYCHA residents. We won’t rehash the shenanigans regarding the authority’s false certification to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Labor Day violence down this year with 15 people shot citywide; Mayor Adams credits community efforts

Fifteen people were shot in the city over Labor Day Weekend — a significant drop from last year’s holiday weekend, police said Tuesday. None of this year’s shootings were connected to the J’Ouvert festival and West Indian Day Parade, which has sometimes been marred by violence in the past, cops said. A special collaboration between the NYPD, city agencies, local clergy and violence ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Building obstacles: The problem with New York City’s land-use review

In the 18th century, the scarcity of land around here allowed John Jacob Astor to turn beaver pelts peddling into a New York real estate fortune, making him the richest man in the young United States. Land is still scarce and building on it is still expensive, but the city’s far too restrictive ability to allow for even simple and modest flexibility on zoning rules is choking housing ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC looks at tech to restrict speeds on school buses to curb reckless operators

City officials are looking into new safety technology to force lead-footed school bus drivers to slow their roll. As part of a program to convert the school bus fleet to electric by 2035, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services is seeking ways to make buses safer — and that could include technology to limit their speeds. As children returned for the new schoolyear on Thursday, DCAS ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Daily News

New York ends subway, bus, train COVID mask mandate after 28 months; Gov. Hochul cites ‘new normal starting today’

New York transit riders are allowed to uncover their faces for the first time in more than two years. Gov. Hochul on Wednesday dropped the mask requirement that’s been in effect for the state’s public transportation systems since April 2020, when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a mandate in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I know this is a big change,” Hochul said during a news ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Safety and the city: NYC is seeing progress in a few key areas, but overall crime is still going sharply up

For many years, the worst part about one of the best New York traditions has been gun violence marring J’Ouvert and the West Indian-American Day Carnival Parade, two Brooklyn Labor Day weekend mainstays. The 2022 news was happy, with the festivities free of gun violence. It was a fitting way to cap the summer: Trends that we began noting in the spring have persisted through the hottest, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Teach the children well: NYC public school educators have their work cut out

First order of business for parents on this first day of school: Take a picture of your cute or formerly cute youngster. Second: Say thanks to the teacher, who’s understandably exhausted after two years upended by COVID-19. Third: Stay engaged, because this is a crucial year in which Mayor Adams and Chancellor David Banks are implementing big changes to how kids learn. Painful academic losses ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official

The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Social Services#New Yorkers
Daily News

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways — ‘There’s no enforcement’

At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Bronx worker pistol-whipped by gunman who robs $112,000 cash from post office safe; FBI investigating

A Bronx postal worker was pistol-whipped by a gunman who then stole $112,000 cash and 10 boxes of money orders from a post office safe Tuesday, police said. The postal worker had just been dropped off by her husband at the Castle Hill Ave. branch when she was attacked about 7 a.m. The crook, who was lying in wait outside the branch, pistol-whipped her and ordered her to open the post office ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man sitting on Brooklyn parkway bench stabbed, wounded by stranger in fight over his seat

A 34-year-old was slashed and stabbed in the back during a bloody Labor Day clash a short distance from revelers marching in the West Indian day parade, police said Tuesday. The victim was sitting on a bench at Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights about 2:45 p.m. on Monday when he got into an argument with Jason Morris, 40, who also wanted to sit on the bench, according to cops. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’

The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap

A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
Daily News

YouTube prankster JiDion kicked out of U.S. Open after getting haircut during match

There’s some real buzz to this clip. YouTuber JiDion decided sitting in the front row during Tuesday night’s U.S. Open quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov was the right time for a haircut. However, his time as a spectator at the Flushing, Queens event was cut short as security kicked him out of the match soon after, along with the person giving the cut. “When someone ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy