Show your work: Mayor’s office must be transparent about encampment sweeps

After the concerning revelation that only 39 people were provided any services in the first round of Mayor Adams’ new homeless encampment sweeps between mid-March and early May, City Hall has given us new numbers: the running total has now almost tripled to 97 who have accepted placement in a city shelter as of the end of August.

But this is not a success story. While the total number has gone up, the rate has plummeted.

At 39 out of the initial 264 encounters with encampment dwellers, city outreach workers notched a success rate of almost 15%. We were told that, as the Departments of Sanitation and Social Services built trust with New Yorkers living on the streets, these figures would rise. At 97 placements now out of a grand total 1,442 encounters, the success rate has gone down to just under 7%, or less than half what it was a few months ago.

The fact that the city’s teams conducted more than 2,400 location visits but engaged a bit more than 1,400 people suggests they’re ending up talking to the same people over and over, who might be reconstituting camps after teams leave without accepting shelter placement. This comes after the mayor touted the success in handling the problem of unhoused individuals in the public transit system on Monday, saying : “You don’t have a large number of people who are homeless like you saw before.”

The subway program, which claims more than 2,200 shelter placements, is having vastly better success than the encampment one. The city must work hard to understand why this is the case. As it does, it should honestly scrutinize accounts from advocates and homeless people that, contrary to the mayor’s assurances, they are facing aggressive sweeps done with no notice , in the process losing many of their belongings.

Adams should also make public constantly updated data on the sweeps and their outcomes — including whether an individual who accepted shelter was ultimately encountered again on the street. Sporadic and incomplete updates only raise further questions.