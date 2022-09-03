Simons of chamber named to Hocking College trustee board

COLUMBUS – Among the appointments statewide announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday was the appointment of Bailey Simons, executive director of the Hocking Hills Chamber of Commerce, to a one-year term on the Hocking College Board of Trustees.

“I’m just extremely honored to have this privilege to serve my community and serve Hocking College,” Simons said Friday. “As a lifelong resident of Logan and Hocking County, it’s really a privilege to be able to give back in this capacity, and I’m honored to receive the governor’s appointment for that, and I’m looking forward to the future of Hocking College and being a part of that.”

Simons’ term on the trustee board began Thursday an ends Aug. 26, 2023.