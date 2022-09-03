Nelsonville shooting defendant pleads to reduced charge

LOGAN – The prosecution acknowledged in Hocking County Common Pleas Court Thursday that it felt the best resolution to a Nelsonville area shooting case was to allow the defendant to plead to a significantly reduced charge, after the alleged victim in the case became unwilling to cooperate, and investigators heard a new account of the incident from one of the people involved in it.

During a plea hearing for Shawn Floyd of Nelsonville, Hocking County Assistant Prosecutor Cynthia Ellison told Judge Jason Despetorich that her office has made multiple attempts to contact the alleged shooting victim, Karsten Campbell of Logan, but “he is not answering our phone calls; he’s not responding to letters,” and the office’s last communication with him was in May of this year. She added that on one call, the prosecutor’s office reached Campbell’s mother, who advised them to not call back, and that “she has no wishes in this case, and they will not be participating in any way.”

Without the cooperation of the alleged victim in the case, Ellison suggested, it became questionable whether the state could convict Floyd of the charges on which he was indicted last year: one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony; and two counts of felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony.

Ellison said that another factor leading to the decision to negotiate a resolution to the case was hearing an account of the alleged shooting incident from a witness who was in the same vehicle with Campbell during the incident. After hearing what this witness had to say, Ellison reported, “it sounded like we needed to make a resolution in this case.”

The prosecutor’s office agreed to a plea bargain in the case, in which one of the felonious assault charges was amended down to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, the gun specification was dropped, and the other two charges were dismissed. Floyd pled guilty to the amended charge Thursday, and the defense and prosecution made a joint recommendation that Floyd be placed on community control probation rather than receive any prison time. It was also recommended that he be required to forfeit the weapon used in the alleged shooting.

Judge Despetorich accepted Floyd’s plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation, after which a sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.

Floyd was arrested after an Aug. 14, 2021 altercation outside of a Sanner Road residence near Floyd’s home, in which FLoyd allegedly shot Campbell, who was then 19 years old, as Campbell was driving near the site.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident suggested that a group of young men and boys including Campbell had driven to the Sanner Road residence early that morning, apparently planning to possibly confront one of the juvenile residents there over a dispute. Floyd reportedly admitted to authorities that during the incident he shot with a .22-caliber rifle at the car Campbell was driving, though he claimed he did so because he thought the car had hit someone, and that it was accelerating in his direction.

Ellison said Thursday that the altercation stemmed from “a situation between (Campbell) and other juveniles in the area,” and that according to Floyd the shooting “was an attempt to protect some of the other juveniles involved.”

Floyd’s defense attorney Dorian K. Baum confirmed that Floyd maintains he acted in self-defense, and would have tried to show that, had the case gone to trial.

