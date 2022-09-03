ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Trump took: New details on the classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

If we were allies of Donald Trump, we’d counsel the former president to stop hitting himself. But the self-pugilism is entertaining and the consequences enlightening, so instead, we say: keep at it.

First came the warrant for the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago search and the initial, cursory catalog of what the FBI collected. While spinning wild conspiracy theories, Trump demanded they be released — and when they were, it explained the government’s careful, fully legal process to recover classified materials.

Then came Trump’s insistence that the FBI affidavit establishing probable cause see the light of day. When it went public , it detailed Trump’s lawyers’ failure to comply with requests and subpoenas, along with reference to tips from sources that further secret files remained.

When Trump argued for the appointment of a special master, the Department of Justice responded with still more damning facts on what agents recovered: more than 100 highly classified documents, despite under-oath assurances from Team Trump that it had conducted a “diligent search” of the premises.

Now comes the latest piece of paperwork Trump wanted the world to see, a detailed inventory of everything the FBI took from his compound. More strongly than ever, it suggests the former commander-in-chief may have mishandled potentially life-and-death secrets.

In 27 recovered boxes (among 33 total objects and items seized) were classified and unclassified documents mixed together — perhaps haphazardly, perhaps on purpose. Amid 100 news articles and dozens of unclassified documents in one box, agents found 24 government documents marked confidential, secret or top secret; 43 empty folders with “classified” banners, and 28 empty folders labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

In another, amid scads of magazines and clippings was a government document labeled “confidential” and another with a “secret” marking. And an empty folder marked “classified.”

And despite Trump’s lawyers’ insistence that all classified files were in a locked storage room, numerous were found in the former president’s office.

Why weren’t classified documents properly segregated? Was the presence of empty folders innocuous or meaningful? We’re sure Trump will clearly and calmly explain.

