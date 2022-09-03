Biden sounds the alarm: What was important about the president’s speech on the Trump threat to democracy

Far from making America great again, the devious and dishonest things Donald Trump and his minions do — disregarding the will of the people, falsifying election results and running roughshod over the rule of law — are direct attacks on the character of our democratic republic. So said our rightful current president, Joe Biden, in ringing words delivered Thursday not far from the cracked but still intact Liberty Bell.

More meaningful than that relic is the document birthed inside the building Biden stood before: The Constitution, which designs a system of checks and balances among three federal branches and between Washington and the states.

In claiming victory despite losing state after state, in trying to fabricate slates of electors, in threatening poll workers, in pressuring perceived partisan allies in Georgia to manufacture votes, in stoking mayhem on Jan. 6 and gleefully watching the Capitol be defiled, and now in endorsing allies looking to repeat those offenses and worse, Trump trashes the document conservatives purport to revere.

Biden, who in a naive inaugural address said America’s future depends on “unity” — something impossible when a rabid minority sees our form of government essentially as an inconvenience — this time correctly sought common cause with independents and decent Republicans he called the party’s majority, while leaving no place in civil civic conversation with those who see the riot on the Capitol as a patriotic uprising.

We object to Biden’s sloppy conflation of “MAGA forces” with those who would take America backward to a time when there is “no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.” Plenty of Republicans who oppose abortion are true conservatives who respect the rule of law and dislike if not revile Trumpism. And we could’ve done without the Marines standing guard.

Still, we’re glad our president framed the stark stakes in 2022 and 2024, particularly if Trump is on the ballot again. Americans have a choice. They must make themselves heard loudly through their votes.