Clearwater, FL

The letter of the month: Of Harleys and student loan forgiveness | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of the White House to celebrate President Joe Biden cancelling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt, on Aug. 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. [ PAUL MORIGI | Getty Images North America ]

Send me a Harley

August letter of the month | Do I get a new Harley, then?

When my daughter was a toddler in 1999, I sold my Harley-Davidson motorcycle and used the proceeds to pay for a Florida prepaid tuition program to secure her tuition costs. I then began a savings program dedicated to her other future educational expenses. I was excited to hear about President Joe Biden’s plan to pay off school loans. However, because of our sacrifice and planning, my daughter doesn’t have any debt. So with that in mind, we can just call it even if you send me another Harley.

David L. Fraser, Clearwater

Ought to be a law

A secure border | Letter, Sept. 2

A letter writer laments that his loyalty to the Democratic Party has been damaged by current border policy practices. He does, however, acknowledge that if immigrants are not allowed to enter “we will have no one to pick produce or reroof houses”. He could also add, “or to supply the restaurant and hospitality industry.” Clearly, there are strong considerations, both economic and moral, both to let immigrants enter and to keep them out.

I suggest this: Have Congress solicit input from all affected parties, discuss and debate the policy that would best serve our national needs with all things considered, vote on it and enact a law that best reflects those competing needs and values. Then, implement it and enforce it. I am greatly against having laws we don’t enforce and enforce equally. I would prefer that this issue be handled by law rather than by political policy or perceived expediency.

Alan Balfour, Temple Terrace

No safe space

Once again the hypocrisy of Gov. Ron DeSantis shines through. Pasco schools have removed “safe space” stickers for those threatened by the LGBTQ community, due to the recent “don’t say gay” law. And yet, safer gun laws are not even a consideration. Shame on him and those who support his narrow-minded views.

Mary McAlister, Tampa

A mess or a crime scene?

Former president Donald Trump complained that the FBI broke into his home and office and scattered documents on floor and made him look like a slob with a photograph of the evidence they collected. He failed to mention they found multiple boxes of papers, including classified documents, that I think made him look like a thief.

Dominic Grillo, Dunedin



 

