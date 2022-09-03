ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

American Airlines staff didn't let an unaccompanied minor buy food during a layover

By Jyoti Mann
 4 days ago

An American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Massimo Insabato/Getty Images

  • A teenager traveling alone for the first time was not allowed to buy food on a layover.
  • He was told by staff to stay with the group despite seeking permission multiple times.
  • He was left hungry on a near-two hour layover due to likely "staff shortages", his stepmom was told.

American Airlines did not allow a 15-year-old to buy food during a layover between flights after he asked staff for permission multiple times.

The teenager was flying unaccompanied from Jacksonville, Florida, where he was visiting his sister, back home to Albany, New York via Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The layover was supposed to be for an hour, but ended up being almost two as his flight was delayed, which Insider verified via flight details.

The incident is the latest involving American Airlines' treatment of unaccompanied minors reported by Insider amid a summer of travel chaos. The airline sent a 12-year-old child to the wrong state in June, and it lost a child's passport in July.

Jennifer Roback, the boy's sister, told Insider that he was not allowed to get food from a shop in the terminal just a few feet away as he had to stay with a group of other unaccompanied minors at all times on the layover.

"He didn't have breakfast so he hadn't eaten all day and was just left hungry," she said.

When the teen first asked the accompanying staff member he was told to ask someone else, Roback said, as that person was not the assigned leader. He then asked another person a few more times but was continually refused.

"I was upset about it because my brother's never flown alone before so it was a big trip for him," she said. "It bothers me that his way back wasn't great and I was angry for him."

When his step-mom picked him up from Albany airport, she went to the American Airlines desk to find out what happened. They apologized and told her it was probably due to staff shortages, she said.

"I know that there have been a lot of staff shortages because of the pandemic, but I feel like companies are now just trying to use that as an excuse," Roback told Insider. "It's one thing if someone closes a register at a grocery store, but it's another thing when you deny children food."

Roback messaged American Airlines on Twitter on August 8 about the incident and the airline responded : "If your brother had money to grab a bite to eat, our team should've had someone take him. DM his record locator and we'll pass this on."

American Airlines did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Leo Jankowski
4d ago

Ok so his mom did not feed him breakfast before taking him to the airport. Wow. Then two whole hours no food waiting for next flight. Wow.

Paul Pate
4d ago

Ok so it wasn't a swell move for the Airlines, but I have NEVER heard of a healthy teenager STARVING in 2 hours....uncomfortable, maybe, but not in any danger level....

Guest
3d ago

I’ve seen teenagers play video games longer than that without a food break. Stop making your teenager a whinny baby.

24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane

A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
COLUMBUS, OH
