ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

$900+ a night: What to know before you book at this wellness resort

By Julie Loffredi
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syrfs_0hghzIRq00
Immersed among the towering Redwoods, with private decks nestled in the forest, the 24 standalone treehouses at Canyon Ranch Woodside are ideal for social distancing and a short drive from San Francisco. Canyon Ranch Woodside

As post-pandemic travel continues to rebound, demand for wellness travel is high. But long before the keyword started trending, Canyon Ranch was luring guests to take part in transformative experiences designed to linger long after their stay.

So, if you are looking to splurge on the ultimate wellness vacation – here’s what to know about visiting a Canyon Ranch wellness resort.

What is Canyon Ranch?

In 1979, Mel Zuckerman opened this first-of-its-kind wellness resort in Tucson, Arizona . Over the past 40 years, the Canyon Ranch brand has expanded. There’s now another wellness facility in Lenox, Massachusetts , that just finished a multimillion dollar spa renovation, a Canyon Ranch Day Spa in Las Vegas , and a new retreat center in Woodside, California .

How do I book a stay at Canyon Ranch?

Booking a stay at the luxurious Canyon Ranch wellness resort is similar to making an online reservation for an all-inclusive. But unlike a traditional resort, you’re prompted to choose a “pathway” for your visit  – think of it as your reason for going to a wellness resort. It might be to learn about maintaining a healthy weight, aging well and living longer, or simply discovering joy and purpose. It’s really up to you.

Choosing your intention (as the Ranchers call it) helps narrow down a long list of available classes, services and spa treatments that you can take during your stay. If you’re stuck on an itinerary, chat with a Canyon Ranch adviser. Many do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlQ3Y_0hghzIRq00
The windows of Canyon Ranch Woodside's treehouse cabins don't have drapes so you couldn't shut out nature even if you wanted to. Canyon Ranch Woodside

On-site advisers are quite skilled at planning schedules around your budget and wellness goals. On my first visit, I met with an adviser in person. He looked at my packed schedule and suggested more “chill” time. So, together we reworked my schedule to make room for spontaneous activity and added an Ayurvedic treatment to help me unwind.

How much does Canyon Ranch cost?

A lot.

Expect to spend about $900-plus per night at Canyon Ranch. Yup, it’s expensive. The rate does include unlimited healthy meals and snacks. So, I definitely took advantage and ordered daily kale smoothies.

All-inclusive perks include access to daily activities. "Lunch & learns," workshops, yoga, hiking, pilates, or tennis. The list goes on and on. Spa treatments and specialized services run $80 and up.

Also, consider Miraval Wellness Resorts or for lower-priced options, consider a day visit to Kripalu starting at $125.

What's the experience like at Canyon Ranch?

As far as standard resort rooms go, they are fairly simple and designed for relaxation and quiet time. I was actually pretty pumped to find a humidifier and white noise machine in my room. While there are televisions, I doubt they are used much. The resort also encourages guests to limit cell phone use, but finding two device charging stations in my room was appreciated.

But if you’re not ready to splurge on a weeklong stay, there is an option to purchase a day pass to visit the Las Vegas, Tucson, or Lenox locations. During the day, users may book a wellness service or massage or attend a lecture, kick back for a nutritious lunch, and check out the spa and fitness facilities.

And if you really get hooked, consider splurging on a Membership.

This is a new wellness series for USA TODAY by award-winning journalist Julie Loffredi.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $900+ a night: What to know before you book at this wellness resort

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17

VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Woodside, CA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Woodside, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Resorts#Day Spa#Canyon Ranch Woodside
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Yoga
Refinery29

A Week In Bay Area, CA, On A $426,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a nurse practitioner who has a joint income of $426,000 per year and...
GAS PRICE
KRON4 News

Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
KRON4 News

Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo County beaches beautiful — but dangerous

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – With the heat wave driving people toward cooler environments, San Mateo County fire officials are warning people who go to the beach there to be cautious. “San Mateo County is one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the water and the coastline inCalifornia,” Deputy Pillar Point Harbor Master Cary […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy