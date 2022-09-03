ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Upgrade your avocado toast and BLT with this grated hard boiled egg hack

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLlpP_0hghzFnf00

Chop Happy food creator and recipe developer Jason Goldstein shared two simple ways to upgrade breakfast, brunch and lunch with this one simple hack.

The trend that gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year had people adding soft, powdery ribbons of hard boiled eggs to foods with the help of a grater.

Check out Goldstein's recipes below.

Avocado toast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grt5J_0hghzFnf00
ChopHappy - PHOTO: Avocado toast with smoked salmon and grated hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients

1 slice bread of your choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 avocado

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 hard boiled egg

4 slices lox

5 slices of red onion

Directions

Toast both sides of the bread in a pan with olive oil at medium-high heat. Add the avocado into the bread, sprinkle with salt/pepper/garlic powder. Now smash to combine. Layer on the lox, and top with slices of red onion. Now, grate the egg on top of the lox and all over the toast and enjoy!

Tips:

-To make the perfect hard boiled egg: place in a pot with water. Turn heat to high and when you see the water boil, set the timer to 8 minutes. After 8 minutes take the eggs out of the boiling water and place in a bowl with ice water for 5 minutes. Then peel!

-Tip to peel: Tap the larger side of the egg and then roll with your hands on the counter.

-Tip to peel: Place egg in a mason jar with 1/4 of the jar filled with water. Shake gently until the peel is off.

-Use garlic powder rather than whole or crushed garlic so that it mixes more evenly.

-If gluten free: You can substitute a slice of sweet potato for the bread.

-You can change the seasonings to taco seasoning, Old Bay or even Italian seasoning instead of garlic powder.

-To get the seed out of the avocado just push from the back of the peel and the seed should come out easily

BLT egg toast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoCvD_0hghzFnf00
ChopHappy - PHOTO: An open-faced BLT topped with grated hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients

1 slice of bread of your choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 slices of bacon cooked

3 Butter lettuce leaves (can substitute other lettuce if preferred)

2-3 thick slices of Beefsteak tomato

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt and pepper

1 hard boiled egg

Directions

Toast both sides of the bread in a pan with olive oil at medium-high heat. Mix the mayonnaise and dijon and then add to the slice of bread. Season the lettuce and tomato with salt and pepper and then place on toast. Now add slices of bacon and then grate the hard boiled egg on top! Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blt#Boiled Egg#The Eggs#Avocado Oil#Food Drink#Tiktok#Chophappy Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy