Upgrade your avocado toast and BLT with this grated hard boiled egg hack

Chop Happy food creator and recipe developer Jason Goldstein shared two simple ways to upgrade breakfast, brunch and lunch with this one simple hack.

The trend that gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year had people adding soft, powdery ribbons of hard boiled eggs to foods with the help of a grater.

Check out Goldstein's recipes below.

Avocado toast

ChopHappy - PHOTO: Avocado toast with smoked salmon and grated hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients

1 slice bread of your choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 avocado

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 hard boiled egg

4 slices lox

5 slices of red onion

Directions

Toast both sides of the bread in a pan with olive oil at medium-high heat. Add the avocado into the bread, sprinkle with salt/pepper/garlic powder. Now smash to combine. Layer on the lox, and top with slices of red onion. Now, grate the egg on top of the lox and all over the toast and enjoy!

Tips:

-To make the perfect hard boiled egg: place in a pot with water. Turn heat to high and when you see the water boil, set the timer to 8 minutes. After 8 minutes take the eggs out of the boiling water and place in a bowl with ice water for 5 minutes. Then peel!

-Tip to peel: Tap the larger side of the egg and then roll with your hands on the counter.

-Tip to peel: Place egg in a mason jar with 1/4 of the jar filled with water. Shake gently until the peel is off.

-Use garlic powder rather than whole or crushed garlic so that it mixes more evenly.

-If gluten free: You can substitute a slice of sweet potato for the bread.

-You can change the seasonings to taco seasoning, Old Bay or even Italian seasoning instead of garlic powder.

-To get the seed out of the avocado just push from the back of the peel and the seed should come out easily

BLT egg toast

ChopHappy - PHOTO: An open-faced BLT topped with grated hard-boiled eggs.

Ingredients

1 slice of bread of your choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 slices of bacon cooked

3 Butter lettuce leaves (can substitute other lettuce if preferred)

2-3 thick slices of Beefsteak tomato

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt and pepper

1 hard boiled egg

Directions

Toast both sides of the bread in a pan with olive oil at medium-high heat. Mix the mayonnaise and dijon and then add to the slice of bread. Season the lettuce and tomato with salt and pepper and then place on toast. Now add slices of bacon and then grate the hard boiled egg on top! Enjoy!