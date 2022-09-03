Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes

Read full article on original website
Related
Without Significant Greenhouse Gas Reductions, Countries in the Tropics and Subtropics Could Face ‘Extreme’ Heat Danger by 2100, a New Study Concludes
If the effects of climate change go unchecked through the end of the century, some parts of the world will likely experience roughly two weeks each year when temperatures are so high that it would be too dangerous for anyone to venture outdoors, according to a new study released Thursday.
Warming Trends: Bill Nye’s New Focus on Climate Change, Bottled Water as a Social Lens and the Coming End of Blacktop
From ‘The Science Guy’ to ‘The End is Nye’. Bill Nye has come a long way from his 1990s kids’ science education program. His new miniseries, “The End is Nye,” all six episodes of which premiered this week on Peacock, features a visual feast of digitized planetary disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The famous “Science Guy” succumbs to each crisis, then walks back to see how it could have been prevented or how society could have been better prepared.
Which States Are Still Sending Inflation Stimulus Checks In 2022?
Inflation in the United States has reached levels not seen in more than 40 years this year. Following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the cost of nearly everything has increased significantly, including gas, food, and rent.
September Stimulus Update
Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Happened Before: Paleoclimate Study Shows Warming Oceans Could Lead to a Spike in Seabed Methane Emissions
The slowdown of a key ocean current could release methane that is frozen in layers of organic seabed sediments along some of the world’s coastlines, a new study shows. Cold temperatures and high pressure on sea floors currently sequester about one-sixth of the world’s methane, a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas, in an ice-like form called methane hydrate, or clathrates. Sudden thawing of those clathrates could result in a surge of methane emissions that would spike the planet’s fever. The new research, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that some of the shallower layers in the Atlantic Ocean could be more vulnerable than previously thought to warming that could release that methane, and that such events have happened in the distant past.
California Passes Law Requiring Buffer Zones for New Oil and Gas Wells
Public health expert Kyle Ferrar spent seven straight days in August finding toxic emissions coming from neighborhood oil and gas sites, a job he wished California regulators would do. His work lent urgency to legislators’ push to succeed where regulators failed. On Wednesday, Ferrar got his wish. California lawmakers...
California Just Banned Gas-Powered Cars. Here’s Everything You Need to Know
While many of us were on vacation last week, the transition to electric vehicles took a monumental leap. On Aug. 25, California regulators adopted rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035. Responding to news reports of California’s action, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee...
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warming Trends: Heat Indexes Soar, a Beloved Walrus is Euthanized in Norway, and Buildings Designed To Go Net-Zero
In the midst of a heat wave, your weather app will not only tell you how hot it is, but also how hot it feels, combining heat, humidity and your body’s ability to respond into a metric known as the heat index. But scientists from the University of California,...
Can Wolves and Beavers Help Save the West From Global Warming?
Restoring and protecting beaver and wolf populations and reducing cattle grazing across large tracts of the western United States could be a big part of meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of conserving at least 30 percent of the country’s lands, lakes and rivers by 2030, a new study suggests.
Methane Hunters: What Explains the Surge in the Potent Greenhouse Gas?
Every year, 6,000 flasks arrive at a laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. Inside each is a sample of air, taken from one of a chain of 50 monitoring stations that spans the globe. Together, these samples could help answer one of the most important questions facing the planet: why is there so much methane in the atmosphere?
A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?
POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Out in the Fields, Contemplating Humanity and a Parched Almond Farm
Hours before sunrise, Christine Gemperle lay in bed, snoozing an alarm set for 3 a.m. and dozing. She waited until the chimes outside her window signaled that the wind had died down enough for her to spray insecticide on the 40 acres of almonds that surround her house. It was the time of year when the pale green almond hulls split like clams, exposing the fruit and making it vulnerable to a notorious pest called the navel orangeworm.
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Study Finds that Mississippi River Basin Could be in an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ in 30 Years
A climate study released during one of the hottest summers on record predicts a 125-degree “extreme heat belt” will stretch across a quarter of the country by 2053. Within the next 30 years, 107 million people—mostly in the central U.S.—are expected to experience temperatures exceeding 125 degrees, a threshold that the National Weather Service categorizes as “Extreme Danger.” That’s 13 times more than the current population experiencing extreme heat.
Is the Paris Agreement Working?
Promising climate action is one thing, but it’s not always easy for countries to deliver on the pledges they’ve made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement. New research published Thursday in Nature Climate Change now shows that countries with the most ambitious climate plans also are the most likely to follow through.
Too Hot to Work, Too Hot to Play
Someday, we were told, we would feel the effects of all the gas and coal we burned on this Earth. Someday we would face heat waves hotter and longer than we have ever known. This summer, at work and at play, indoors and outdoors, in neighborhoods rich and poor, Americans are facing a persistent new reality: extreme heat. In June and July the country experienced temperatures ranging from 90 to 111 degrees. At least 42 different locations in the U.S. set or tied their hottest July on record this year, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), via the Southeast Regional Climate Center. And it will only get worse. If greenhouse gas emissions continue apace—something the passage of the recent Inflation Reduction Act is intended to stave off—the frequency of extreme heat conditions could double by 2065.
Mother and calf doing well: maternity unit gives Canada’s caribou a boost
In a cramped cabin in western Canada, Starr Gauthier’s mornings begin with a comforting routine. As the sun flits through stands of mountain evergreens, she brews coffee, chops wood and prepares food – for her co-worker and for the endangered caribou whose fate rests in her hands. “I get fired up every morning knowing that we’re actually doing something that matters,” says the former oil worker.
Laredo Confronts Drought and Water Shortage Without a Wealth of Options
LAREDO, Texas—A mounting water supply crisis in scorching far South Texas has left local governments pressed to respond. Two major cities, Brownsville and McAllen, rolled out watering restrictions in recent weeks and their counties made disaster declarations, seeking emergency state funds. The reservoirs that support the region are lower than they’ve ever been.
Q&A: Eliza Griswold Reflects on the Lessons of ‘Amity and Prosperity,’ Her Deep Dive Into Fracking in Southwest Pennsylvania
With all eyes on Pennsylvania this election season as progressive Democrats square off with Donald Trump-endorsed Republicans in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, the issue of fracking is far from dominating debate. The Republicans, like their patron, the former president, can’t get enough of fracking, or hydraulic fracturing,...
InsideClimate News
Brooklyn, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT
InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.https://insideclimatenews.org/
Comments / 0