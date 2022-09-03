ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Comments / 36

Dementia joe biden
4d ago

they were creating zombie Democrats. nowadays they just import them through the southern border and hand them your tax dollars.

Reply(1)
16
Alfred Trupia
5d ago

The Hudson River State Hospitals also did lobotomies during that time period as well, in Poughkeepsie NY...

Reply(1)
8
A’shadeeyah
4d ago

Wowww that was the same thing they did to Jack Nicholson in, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 🦅

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy