trumbulltimes.com
Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates
The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
trumbulltimes.com
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
trumbulltimes.com
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
trumbulltimes.com
‘Everything got set back’: Drought hurts New Haven-area farmers while experts warn of future extremes
NEW HAVEN — Keith Vignola, owner of Vignola’s Farm in Hamden, said he’s losing more than $200 a day because he simply doesn’t have enough crops to sell each day due to lack of rain. “We lost a couple thousands of dollars between the plants and...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
trumbulltimes.com
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich’s Republican Town Committee pulls candidates from League of Women Voters debate
GREENWICH — The Republican Town Committee says the GOP candidates for the state legislature will not participate in a League of Women Voters of Greenwich debate this election year, saying the local league is no longer unbiased. The RTC cited the league’s “diminishing neutrality and objectivity in recent years”...
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Quigley (opinion): The moral dilemma of ‘gotcha’ reporting in Greenwich
The recent video of the Cos Cob School assistant principal went viral, made national newscasts, and places our school system in an unfortunate light. There is widespread acknowledgment that the comments made in the video displayed a lack of judgment and do not reflect the values of our community or those we expect from our school administrators. The discriminatory nature of his remarks is unacceptable to us all and the resulting anger is justified. However, just as important, and equally disturbing but lost in the focus on the content, is how this information was obtained.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Noise regulations must be enforced on state roads
We who live in close proximity of the intersection of Routes 42 and 63 in Bethany CT request, no demand, that the state of Connecticut start enforcing traffic laws and also laws that control vehicle noise limits. Most of us have lived in this area for many years. The road...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey
NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
trumbulltimes.com
CT Folk Fest returns to New Haven’s Edgerton Park after a two-year absence with its most diverse lineup yet
NEW HAVEN — The 29th CT Folk Fest & Green Expo is back to entertain in a (somewhat) post-COVID world, returning to Edgerton Park after a two-year hiatus as a two-day event with two stages and its most diverse lineup ever, including Valerie June, Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers and Vance Gilbert.
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden agreement limits school resource officers’ involvement in student discipline
HAMDEN — Training requirements, rules preventing school resource officers’ involvement in routine discipline, and data sharing goals are among provisions laid out in a new memorandum of understanding that outlines the role of SROs in Hamden Public Schools. The Board of Education approved the MOU, which represents an...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man, 28, stabbed in neck at Derby Green
DERBY — Police say a man is in stable condition following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Derby Green. Derby police said they located a man in possession of a knife they think was used in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made. Around 6:40 p.m., Derby police...
